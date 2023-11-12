Police still investigating accident that left mechanic dead

Four months later…

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Relatives of a mechanic who was killed in an accident four months ago at Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) are still waiting on the police to wrap up the case.

The mechanic, Eon McGarrell, 26, of Cottage, Mahaicony, Region Five was killed around 20:00 hrs on July 8, 2023 following a collision between the motorcycle he was riding and a car along the public road at Unity.

His loved ones are alleging that his death was caused by the car driver. They believe that the car driver was drunk at the time of the crash.

“I just want justice for my son,” the dead mechanic’s mother, Dehola Williams said while explaining to Kaieteur News that she is growing frustrated of running behind the investigators four months to date, simply to find out if the car driver will be prosecuted.

Following the accident, Williams recalled that statements were taken and she was told that a case file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Shalimar Ali Hack SC for legal advice.

After “visiting” the Mahaica Police Station several times for an update, Williams reportedly received a call three weeks later informing her that the file was still incomplete and that investigators needed a statement from the individual who transported McGarrell to the hospital.

Williams knew the individual well and went in search of him. “I tell he how the police them want he fuh give a statement,” she recounted.

The individual complied and Williams was informed that the file will return to the DPP. However, several months have passed since, and Williams and her relatives are still waiting to hear of any new developments in the case.

During that time, Williams has been visiting the police station and calling investigators for updates but got none.

On October 11, 2023 she reportedly visited the DPP chambers and was allegedly told by staff there that no case file about her son’s fatal accident was there.

The staff took William’s telephone number and allegedly told her that they will call her when the file arrives.

Another month has passed and Williams is still waiting on that call and according to the woman, the frustration is adding to her grief.

According to reports, McGarrell was heading to the Georgetown to meet an uncle when he crashed.

His relatives said that based on information they gathered, the car was heading in the opposite direction and allegedly speeding while overtaking other vehicles.

They claimed that he was overtaking a vehicle when his car collided with McGarrell before further crashing into a light pole. The relatives alleged too that when they arrived on the scene, there were beer bottles in the car.

Investigators had reported that driver in his statement alleged that McGarrell had rode into his path.

Kaieteur News understands that police are still to wrap up investigations in the case.