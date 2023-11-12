Pan Am Games medallist cash-in, compliments of the GOA

Kaieteur Sports – In a display of respect for the blood, sweat, and, probably, a few tears shed by the country’s Pan Am Games medallist, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) went all Oprah on Saturday morning, showering financial love upon Leslain Baird, Jasmine Abrams and Emanuel Archibald, for their performance in Santiago, Chile.

Abrams, the sprint sensation holding Guyana’s national record in the 100m, gracefully pocketed silver in the Women’s 100m. Archibald, not to be outdone, secured bronze in the Men’s 100m, while Baird wielded his javelin with finesse, claiming a historic silver in the men’s event.

These medals weren’t just your run-of-the-mill accolades—they were historical gems.

No Guyanese, man or woman, had ever clinched a 100m medal at the Pan Am Games until Abrams and Archibald set the track ablaze.

Meanwhile, Baird etched his name in the annals of Guyanese sports history as the first to conquer a field events medal at the prestigious games.

Baird’s mighty throw earned him a cool G$400,000 for his javelin wizardry, and the Archibald cash-in is imminent, while Abrams is in line for a hefty G$600,000.

Not to be left out of the victory party, Coach Johnny Gravesande secured his slice of the financial pie—a cool G$50,000, to be precise.

This isn’t the inaugural rodeo for the GOA’s generosity. Remember the Commonwealth Youth Games? Oh yes, our national athletes enjoyed a sweet slice of the financial cake back then too.

Godfrey Munroe, president of the GOA, showered praises on the athletes, expressing satisfaction with their performances at the Pan Am Games.

But Munroe isn’t just about applause; he’s dishing out motivation too. His message: gear up for the next epic showdown—the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Munroe made it clear—the GOA is all about that athlete appreciation life.

This financial windfall? It’s just the beginning; a small gesture that he hopes will grow into a financial rainstorm.