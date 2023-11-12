Latest update November 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Motorcyclist dies in Pearl accident

Nov 12, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Forty-one-year old Mark Marks called ‘Country,’ of Charlotte Street, Georgetown died on Friday morning after he lost control of his motorcycle and fell onto the roadway at Pearl, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead, Mark Marks called ‘Country’

The accident occurred around 07:30hrs.

According to the police, Marks was heading south along the eastern side of the public road when he lost control of his bike and fell onto the roadway, skidding some distance away. Police said as a result, the driver sustained injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

He was picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty; he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An investigation is ongoing.

