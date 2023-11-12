Medical assistant and EMT training program launched in Reg. 7

Kaieteur News – In a bid to help transform healthcare access in remote regions, the C. Douglas Institute of Learning (CDIL) has partnered with local stakeholders to initiate a pioneering Medical Assistant and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training program in the Cuyuni/Mazaruni region.

The C. Douglas Institute of Learning is led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-founder, Dr. Charles D. Bunbury II and Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Rayanthony Warner.

In a release, the institute related that the initiative was ignited by the vision and inspiration of businessman, Kyle Lambert Lambert, supported by the Amerindian Council of Region Seven namely, Toshao of Tassarene, Alvin Joseph. The initiative aims to provide vital medical care for the villagers living in the remote area.

“Medical assistants play an indispensable role in the healthcare system, working closely with physicians and other healthcare providers to deliver comprehensive patient care. With the aim of empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to serve as medical assistants, this newly launched program offers a variety of training options, including online courses, technical colleges, and universities,” the agency said.

The curriculum of this comprehensive program covers a multitude of courses, offering aspiring medical assistants a strong foundation in medical knowledge and practical clinical skills.

Some of the essential subjects included in the medical assistant training program are: Anatomy, Physiology, Medical Terminology, Medical Coding & Billing, Clinical Patient Care, Infection Control, Phlebotomy, EKG Training, Patient Care Coordination, Medical Law & Ethics, Customer Service, Surgical Assisting, Pharmacology, and Office Administration.

In addition to the medical assistant training, the program offers EMT training to prepare individuals for providing emergency medical care and transportation to critically ill or injured patients. EMTs serve as vital links between emergency scenes and the healthcare system, performing interventions with the basic equipment found on an ambulance.

In its launch, the institute said that five students namely Chrisandra George, Geneka Spencer, Joycelyn Alfred, Melia Murphy and Rema Douglas have successfully completed their rigorous training and graduated on November 3. The students all hail from the Tassarene Village and commenced their training of October 9, 2023.

“This ambitious collaboration between the C. Douglas Institute of Learning, local entrepreneur Mr. Kyle Lambert, the Amerindian Council of Region 7, and the dedicated students marks a significant step towards improving healthcare access in remote regions. The knowledge and skills acquired by the graduates will not only empower them to assist their communities but will also act as a beacon of hope for the villagers of Guyana’s Region 7, ensuring that they receive the essential medical care they deserve,” the institute related.

The institute said it is committed to offering Career Technical Education (CTE) programs, partnering with healthcare professionals to provide education to students within the Caribbean region and internationally. With a focus on encouraging students in underrepresented areas to consider healthcare careers, many programs in the CDIL portfolio require as little as three months to less than two years of training. The institute’s dedicated team engages with the community to perform outreach, contributing to the success of these programs.