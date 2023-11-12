Govt. to spend almost $1B to rehabilitate roads in Reg.10

Kaieteur News – Continuing with the roll out of its miscellaneous road programme, the Ministry of Public Works on Friday signed $842,393,353 in contracts for the rehabilitation of 19 roads in Region 10.

Overseeing the signing of the contracts on Friday at his Kingston, Georgetown office was Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill. In his brief remarks to the contractors, the minister urged them to immediately get into execution mode.

He re-emphasized the Government’s massive build-out plan for Region 10 which will continue into 2024. He stated that just recently, President Irfaan Ali passed instructions to have 1000 meters of roadway paved in Coomaka, along with another 1600 meters at Old England/ Siberia in the region. The minister added that these roads are at crusher run level and must be brought up to asphaltic concrete.

Additionally, he said there are works to be done at Ituni: four concrete roads, as well as a new road to be constructed at Black Bush for which the contract will be awarded immediately.

“Along with 62 roads to be built, 19 more added today, and some $300 million earmarked for projects under the Hinterland programme for Region 10, there is work and opportunity for everyone,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 19 roads slated for rehabilitation are as follow, Block 22 Main Road, Wismar; Ice Water Road, Block 22; Broad Money Street, Amelia’s Ward; Community Centre North Side Road, Amelia’s Ward; Henry’s Road, South Amelia’s Ward; Well Road, Amelia’s Ward; Lover’s Lane & School Access Road, Amelia’s Ward; Second Corner Main Street; Empire Drive Road; Last Cross Street, Empire Drive; Blue Berry Hill Back Road; Oval Road, Retrieve, Linden; Harvey’s Road, One Mile Extension; Bobby Nowel’s Street, One Mile, Linden; Riverside Road, Watooka, Linden; West Watooka Hill Top, Linden; West Watooka Internal Road, Linden; Half Mile Road, Wismar; and Green Valley Road, Wismar.

These projects have been given a three-month duration.