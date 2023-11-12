Latest update November 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. to spend almost $1B to rehabilitate roads in Reg.10

Nov 12, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Continuing with the roll out of its miscellaneous road programme, the Ministry of Public Works on Friday signed $842,393,353 in contracts for the rehabilitation of 19 roads in Region 10.

Overseeing the signing of the contracts on Friday at his Kingston, Georgetown office was Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill. In his brief remarks to the contractors, the minister urged them to immediately get into execution mode.

He re-emphasized the Government’s massive build-out plan for Region 10 which will continue into 2024. He stated that just recently, President Irfaan Ali passed instructions to have 1000 meters of roadway paved in Coomaka, along with another 1600 meters at Old England/ Siberia in the region. The minister added that these roads are at crusher run level and must be brought up to asphaltic concrete.

Additionally, he said there are works to be done at Ituni: four concrete roads, as well as a new road to be constructed at Black Bush for which the contract will be awarded immediately.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill (center) along with the contract awardees on Friday.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill (center) along with the contract awardees on Friday.

“Along with 62 roads to be built, 19 more added today, and some $300 million earmarked for projects under the Hinterland programme for Region 10, there is work and opportunity for everyone,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 19 roads slated for rehabilitation are as follow, Block 22 Main Road, Wismar; Ice Water Road, Block 22; Broad Money Street, Amelia’s Ward; Community Centre North Side Road, Amelia’s Ward; Henry’s Road, South Amelia’s Ward; Well Road, Amelia’s Ward; Lover’s Lane & School Access Road, Amelia’s Ward; Second Corner Main Street; Empire Drive Road; Last Cross Street, Empire Drive; Blue Berry Hill Back Road; Oval Road, Retrieve, Linden; Harvey’s Road, One Mile Extension; Bobby Nowel’s Street, One Mile, Linden; Riverside Road, Watooka, Linden; West Watooka Hill Top, Linden; West Watooka Internal Road, Linden; Half Mile Road, Wismar; and Green Valley Road, Wismar.

These projects have been given a three-month duration.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 10, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

MORE EXCUSES FROM JAGDEO ON THE EXXON AUDIT

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Pan Am Games medallist cash-in, compliments of the GOA

Pan Am Games medallist cash-in, compliments of the GOA

Nov 12, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – In a display of respect for the blood, sweat, and, probably, a few tears shed by the country’s Pan Am Games medallist, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) went all Oprah on...
Read More
Young Gunners, LA Ballers dominate opening night

Young Gunners, LA Ballers dominate opening night

Nov 12, 2023

GDF, Western Tigers atop the Groups

GDF, Western Tigers atop the Groups

Nov 12, 2023

Bartica crush West Dem, National U15 draw with EDFA

Bartica crush West Dem, National U15 draw with...

Nov 12, 2023

A new era looms as GFA endorses Wilson’s Presidential bid

A new era looms as GFA endorses Wilson’s...

Nov 12, 2023

Limacol School U18 Football League enters 3rd round today

Limacol School U18 Football League enters 3rd...

Nov 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]