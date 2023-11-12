Latest update November 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Gov’t. grants Chenapau villagers permission to mine at Kaieteur National Park until year end

Nov 12, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – One week after shutting down mining operations in the Kaieteur National Park, the government has given residents of Chenapau permission to continue mining within the protected area until year end.

“They give us a time to work until year end,” Toshao of Chenapau, Stanford John told this publication on Saturday.

The permission was granted after the miners met with Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo last week as well as a visit to the village on Friday by a team of government officials including Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai. Officials of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) also attended a meeting of the villagers with the ministers.

Reports are that the ministers requested the GGMC to undertake another geological survey of the area to determine where the miners can work when the December deadline expires. The survey is expected to commence within the next two weeks. “They are coming to drill and survey the place. They have to find five sites for us to work, so in the meanwhile, they give us a chance to work there,” John said.

Residents of the village of Chenapau in Region Eight during a meeting with a team of government officials on Friday.

Residents of the village of Chenapau in Region Eight during a meeting with a team of government officials on Friday.

In a statement on the Natural Resources Minister’s Facebook page, it was noted that the meeting on Friday was facilitated in an effort to provide assistance to the villagers for their mining activities and to discuss the provision of alternative mining lands.

“The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) will work along with the villagers to ensure that mining in the Kaieteur National Park is eliminated,” the statement said. In addition, it was noted that staff of the GGMC will work along with the residents of Chenapou to locate alternative mining properties within the village and outside of the national park.

The minister reiterated that it is illegal to mine within a protected area.

Last Monday, the Natural Resources Minister told this publication that the miners’ equipment was being relocated from the area. He said that 80% of the miner’s equipment was removed by the authorities thus far. However, reports are that although the GGMC officers had issued a cease-work order at the site, the miners remained on the ground as they awaited the outcome of a meeting with the government.

This publication reported two weeks ago that the miners from the village of Chenapau had clashed with armed police ranks who ventured into the area along with GGMC officers to stop the villagers from mining at an area which the residents said was within a buffer zone.

Standford John, told Kaieteur News two weeks ago that the villagers were granted permission by the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Natural Resources to mine within the buffer zone which he noted is approximately one kilometer from the boundary line of the village.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat (left) and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai during a meeting with residents of Chenapau on Friday.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat (left) and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai during a meeting with residents of Chenapau on Friday.

The GGMC subsequently noted in press release that according to law, no mining is allowed by anyone within protected areas, including the KNP. “The laws and regulations are applied evenly to everyone and mining activities remain prohibited within the KNP as it has severe implications on the environment.”

The miners staged several protests at the mining site even as GGMC officials and the police ordered them out of the area two weeks ago. The residents displayed documents which they noted were processed by the GGMC and which gave them the right to mine in the area. “I spent thousands of dollars to process these papers at the same GGMC, which is now telling me to remove from this area,” one resident said in a video recorded at the area in question.

In May 2017, the police arrested and charged 20 people from Chenapau for illegally mining within the KNP. “It has been decided that as an act of good faith, Government will not prosecute the charges against the more than 20 persons arrested on Sunday May 28, 2017, for mining within the iconic Kaieteur National Park,” the Ministry of Natural Resources said in a statement at the time. The charges were dropped after the ministry met with the GGMC and several other government agencies. At the time, the National Toshaos Council (NTC) had criticized the arrests, noting that the park’s boundaries were extended in 1999 without the consultation of residents of the area.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 10, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

MORE EXCUSES FROM JAGDEO ON THE EXXON AUDIT

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Pan Am Games medallist cash-in, compliments of the GOA

Pan Am Games medallist cash-in, compliments of the GOA

Nov 12, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – In a display of respect for the blood, sweat, and, probably, a few tears shed by the country’s Pan Am Games medallist, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) went all Oprah on...
Read More
Young Gunners, LA Ballers dominate opening night

Young Gunners, LA Ballers dominate opening night

Nov 12, 2023

GDF, Western Tigers atop the Groups

GDF, Western Tigers atop the Groups

Nov 12, 2023

Bartica crush West Dem, National U15 draw with EDFA

Bartica crush West Dem, National U15 draw with...

Nov 12, 2023

A new era looms as GFA endorses Wilson’s Presidential bid

A new era looms as GFA endorses Wilson’s...

Nov 12, 2023

Limacol School U18 Football League enters 3rd round today

Limacol School U18 Football League enters 3rd...

Nov 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]