GDF, Western Tigers atop the Groups

GFF-KFC Elite League Cup 2023
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Defence Force remains top of Group A with a spectacular victory over Buxton United Football Club, while Western Tigers Football Club maintains its leading position in Group B after defeating Ann’s Grove United Football Club during Friday’s thrilling matches in the Guyana Football Federation-KFC Elite League Cup.
The doubleheader took place on November 10 with Guyana Defence Force securing a dominant 7-1 victory over Buxton United Football Club and Western Tigers Football Club recording a commanding 6-1 win against Ann’s Grove United Football Club at the Eve Leary Sports Club in Kingston, Georgetown. Buxton United’s Paul Kingston made an impressive mark with a delightful goal in the 13th minute. However, Guyana Defence Force swiftly intensified their attack, providing Chris Macey with the opportunity to execute a precise strike, equalising the score in the 24th minute. This set the stage for six more goals from Macey’s teammates. Olivus Mitchell broke the deadlock in the 56th minute, with subsequent goals from Stephen McDonald in the 62nd minute, Delroy Fraser in the 71st, 82nd, and 85th minutes and Kelsey Benjamin in the 75th minute.
It was Buxton United’s first defeat in Group B in the league cup, while the Guyana Defence Force marked their third consecutive victory, accumulating a total of nine points. Buxton United is in second place, having played three games with two wins and one loss, resulting in a total of nine points.
Completing Group A standings is Santos Football Club, with three points from two games, while Fruta Conquerors and Milerock each have one point from three games. In the opening game of the night, Western Tigers Football Club secured a commanding 6-1 victory against Ann’s Grove United Football Club. Group B’s leading team didn’t hold back, as Rushawn Rich swiftly scored a goal just two minutes into the game.
Ann’s Grove United’s Jaden Granvilodin managed to level the score in the 21st minute, bringing the first half to an even conclusion. The second half clearly favoured Western Tigers, with Randolp Wanger contributing three goals in the 57th, 60th and 64th minutes, while Jermain Beckles found the net in the 88th minute. In the final moments, Daniel Wilson sealed the victory with a goal in the 90+1 minute. Western Tigers have secured three consecutive wins, accumulating a total of nine points, solidifying their position at the top of Group B. Den Amstel closely trails in second place with two wins and one loss, amassing six points.
The rest of Group B features Guyana Defence Force in third place with three points from two games, recording one win and one loss. Ann’s Grove United currently holds the fourth position on the table after participating in three games and earning three points. Victoria Kings have played three games, but are yet to score.
The championship team will win a cash prize of $1.5 million, while the second place team will receive $1 million. Additionally, the third and fourth-placed clubs will be awarded $500,000 and $250,000 in cash, respectively.
The league continues to deliver exhilarating competition among the ten participating clubs, captivating fans in the process.
