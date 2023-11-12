GAWU’s Diwali message

Kaieteur News – As we again observe the Festival of Lights – Diwali – the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) takes this opportunity to extend best wishes to all Guyanese, particularly our Hindu brothers and sisters. Diwali is a time for celebration, but it is also a time for reflection – a time when we must remember that there are always others less fortunate than ourselves. This holiday reminds us that we should commit ourselves to helping those in need. For many, this is also a time to gather with family and to pray.

The Diwali celebration is one that today transcends one community and is supported nationally. The symbol of the lighted diyas is not only lovely to behold in the evening but it impacts the message of the value of spiritual enlightenment in our collective efforts to bring about conditions for our peace of mind and a satisfying life. With such sentiments in mind, GAWU is encouraged by the usually wide interest shown in the expectedly dazzling celebrations that are traditionally associated with Diwali.

Diwali honours the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge and wisdom over ignorance and thoughtlessness. Diwali also reminds us that we must each do our part to achieve that victory by committing ourselves to service others to ensure that together we continue moving closer to better and peaceful future we all seek. On this holy day, devotees around the country and worldwide will light diyas that symbolise the victory of light over darkness. May this divine light shower you with peace, prosperity, happiness, success and fulfilment. May it also encourage recommitment and rededication by all to make Guyana and the world a better place for all.

We wish all the practitioners of the Hindu faith, and indeed, all Guyanese a happy and enjoyable Diwali, the festival of lights.

Let the lights, at this time, light up our pathway to harmony, economic well-being and our general upliftment.