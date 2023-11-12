Latest update November 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Foulis man granted $100,000 bail for burglary

Nov 12, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old man, who is no stranger to the court, was granted bail in the sum of $100,00o after he broke into the residence of two senior citizens during the months of September and October.

Bail granted, Ryan Sebastian

Bail granted, Ryan Sebastian

Ryan Sebastian, an unemployed man of Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD), appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court, before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where the charges of break-and-enter and larceny-and-burglary were read to him.

It is alleged that between September 12 and September 13, 2023, Sebastian broke- and- entered and robbed Krepaul Mahase, a 60- year-old farmer at his residence at Hope West Enmore, ECD.

In addition, police stated that between October 19 and October 20, 2023, Sebastian also broke and entered the residence of Khemraj Singh, a 64-year-old shopkeeper of Foulis, ECD.

Sebastian pleaded not guilty to each of the charges read to him.

The magistrate granted bail to the defendant in the sum of $50,000 for each charge, which amounted to the total of $100,000.  His next scheduled court appearance is set for January 24, 2024.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 10, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

MORE EXCUSES FROM JAGDEO ON THE EXXON AUDIT

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Pan Am Games medallist cash-in, compliments of the GOA

Pan Am Games medallist cash-in, compliments of the GOA

Nov 12, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – In a display of respect for the blood, sweat, and, probably, a few tears shed by the country’s Pan Am Games medallist, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) went all Oprah on...
Read More
Young Gunners, LA Ballers dominate opening night

Young Gunners, LA Ballers dominate opening night

Nov 12, 2023

GDF, Western Tigers atop the Groups

GDF, Western Tigers atop the Groups

Nov 12, 2023

Bartica crush West Dem, National U15 draw with EDFA

Bartica crush West Dem, National U15 draw with...

Nov 12, 2023

A new era looms as GFA endorses Wilson’s Presidential bid

A new era looms as GFA endorses Wilson’s...

Nov 12, 2023

Limacol School U18 Football League enters 3rd round today

Limacol School U18 Football League enters 3rd...

Nov 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]