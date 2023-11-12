Foulis man granted $100,000 bail for burglary

Latest update November 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 12, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old man, who is no stranger to the court, was granted bail in the sum of $100,00o after he broke into the residence of two senior citizens during the months of September and October.
Ryan Sebastian, an unemployed man of Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD), appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court, before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where the charges of break-and-enter and larceny-and-burglary were read to him.
It is alleged that between September 12 and September 13, 2023, Sebastian broke- and- entered and robbed Krepaul Mahase, a 60- year-old farmer at his residence at Hope West Enmore, ECD.
In addition, police stated that between October 19 and October 20, 2023, Sebastian also broke and entered the residence of Khemraj Singh, a 64-year-old shopkeeper of Foulis, ECD.
Sebastian pleaded not guilty to each of the charges read to him.
The magistrate granted bail to the defendant in the sum of $50,000 for each charge, which amounted to the total of $100,000. His next scheduled court appearance is set for January 24, 2024.
