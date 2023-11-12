ERC Diwali message

Kaieteur News – The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) extends warm greetings to all Guyanese, especially our Hindu brothers and sisters on this auspicious occasion of Diwali, also known as Deepavali, the Festival of Lights.

Diwali signifies, among other things, the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It reminds us that even in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges, once there is faith and discipline, light and goodness will prevail.

The Commission firmly believes that a harmonious and tolerant society can only be fully realized once our minds become illuminated through the power of knowledge. As such, the ERC is advocating that we all take this opportunity to learn more about the customs, traditions, and history of our friends and neighbours who observe Diwali, as it will only serve to further enrich Guyana’s multifaceted cultural tapestry.

The ERC recognizes the cultural and spiritual significance of Diwali in our diverse society. The honoured Guyanese traditions of beautifully decorated motorcades and homes adorned with diyas and lights serve as a timely reminder that this festival transcends religious and cultural boundaries.

Indeed, it is a time where people of all backgrounds come together and share in the spirit of togetherness. As we celebrate this vibrant and joyous occasion, the ERC encourages everyone to embrace the values of unity, tolerance, and respect for all. Shubh Deepavali!