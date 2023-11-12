Diwali: the festival of lights commemorate new beginnings for believers

Waterfalls Magazine – Diwali, also known as Deepavali around the world is a Hindu holiday that is warmly celebrated by all religions and ethnicities in Guyana.

It is that time of year when families get together to usher in new beginnings as this auspicious day coincides with the Hindu New Year.

Diwali is the five-day festival of lights, celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world. To celebrate, houses are decorated with diyas, candles and colourful lights and huge firework displays are held while families feast and share gifts.

The festival usually falls between the middle of October and the middle of November, although this is decided upon by the Hindu lunar calendar.

According to legends, Lord Rama, the Prince of Ayodhya, returned home (Ayodhya) from vanvas (exile) after 14 years and defeated Ravana – the King of Lanka – on the auspicious occasion of Diwali – accompanied by Mata Sita and Lakshman. People of Ayodhya celebrated his return by lighting the streets and every home of Ayodhya with rows of lamps and diyas. The tradition has continued to date and is celebrated as the Festival of Lights.

Diwali also marks the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. During this time, people worship Gods and Goddesses like Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, which helps them immerse themselves in traditions and awakens them spiritually.

Deepavali is also an auspicious time for Hindus, bringing them luck and prosperity. Thus, it marks new beginnings for them – as they start new ventures, businesses and their financial year.

The festival is marked by large firework displays, to remember the celebrations which, according to the legend, took place upon Rama’s return as locals set off their own version of fireworks. Those celebrating the festival also light traditional diyas or candles and decorate their houses with colourful rangoli artworks – patterns created on the floor using coloured rice or powder. During Diwali, families and friends share sweets and gifts and there is also a strong belief in giving food and goods to those in need. It is also traditional for homes to be cleaned and new clothes to be worn at the time of the festival.

It brings the community together and inculcates in participants the sense of joy associated with giving. And by doing it in times of joy, such as Diwali, it strengthens the inclination to give others in times of need. It brings together people of all religion to enjoy the celebration.

The food most closely associated with the festival is Indian sweets, which come in a range of colours and flavours. The celebration however, features various rich savoury and sweet dishes, and while eating out is popular, families will mostly prepare food at home for when guests arrive to exchange gifts and watch fireworks.

Diwali falls on a no-moon night – It is celebrated in the month of Kartik on Amavasya (moonless night), according to the Hindu calendar. This year, Diwali is being celebrated on November 12. The festival is marked with different names across the country and outside its borders. In Nepal, it is marked as Tihar ir Swanti. In Malaysia, it is called Hari Diwali. In Thailand, people observe Diwali as Lam Kriyongh and light lamps on bana leaves.

To the businessman, Diwali means brisk business just as to the clay potter, Diwali is the occasion of the year when the bulk of his sales are made. Diwali became a time for them to change their annual accounting books. Their new year starts with Diwali.

This is the reason why Diwali is also the festival of Goddess Lakshmi, who personifies prosperity and wealth. Lakshmi pujas are held in most Hindu homes.