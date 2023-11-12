Latest update November 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Bartica crush West Dem, National U15 draw with EDFA

Nov 12, 2023 Sports

NAMILCO National U17 Playoffs…

Kaieteur Sports – Bartica Football Association’s Under-17 team showcased a dominating performance against West Demerara FA, securing a convincing 3-1 victory in the latest NAMILCO Thunderbolt ‘Flour Power Under-17 National Playoffs fixtures.

Bartica's goal scorers Ian Gomes, Shawn Bobb and Kyle Timmerman

The match unfolded at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground on Saturday, with Bartica FA demonstrating their prowess to clinch a comfortable win.

Bartica wasted no time asserting their dominance, sprinting to a 2-0 lead by halftime. Ian Gomes (24’) and Shawn Bobb (35’) were the architects of Bartica’s early lead, showcasing their goal-scoring prowess. The second half saw Kyle Timmerman extending Bartica’s lead with a stunning goal in the 50th minute, leaving West Demerara struggling to catch up.

Despite Bartica’s 3-nil advantage, a lapse in concentration led to a late goal from Shakeel King (80’) for West Demerara. Nevertheless, Bartica managed to maintain control and secured a 3-1 victory.

In the parallel fixture, the National Under-15 team engaged in a hard-fought battle against East Coast of Demerara FA, resulting in a 1-1 draw. The early stages of the game saw EDFA’s Bryan Wharton finding the back of the net in the 6th minute. EDFA maintained a clean sheet for the first half and a significant portion of the second half.

However, Tyrell Walcot delivered a spectacular goal in the 83rd minute, leveling the score at 1-1. Despite both teams making efforts in the final minutes, they failed to break the deadlock, concluding the match with a 1-1 scoreline.

