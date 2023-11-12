Bartica crush West Dem, National U15 draw with EDFA

Latest update November 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
NAMILCO National U17 Playoffs…
Kaieteur Sports – Bartica Football Association’s Under-17 team showcased a dominating performance against West Demerara FA, securing a convincing 3-1 victory in the latest NAMILCO Thunderbolt ‘Flour Power Under-17 National Playoffs fixtures.
The match unfolded at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground on Saturday, with Bartica FA demonstrating their prowess to clinch a comfortable win.
Bartica wasted no time asserting their dominance, sprinting to a 2-0 lead by halftime. Ian Gomes (24’) and Shawn Bobb (35’) were the architects of Bartica’s early lead, showcasing their goal-scoring prowess. The second half saw Kyle Timmerman extending Bartica’s lead with a stunning goal in the 50th minute, leaving West Demerara struggling to catch up.
Despite Bartica’s 3-nil advantage, a lapse in concentration led to a late goal from Shakeel King (80’) for West Demerara. Nevertheless, Bartica managed to maintain control and secured a 3-1 victory.
In the parallel fixture, the National Under-15 team engaged in a hard-fought battle against East Coast of Demerara FA, resulting in a 1-1 draw. The early stages of the game saw EDFA’s Bryan Wharton finding the back of the net in the 6th minute. EDFA maintained a clean sheet for the first half and a significant portion of the second half.
However, Tyrell Walcot delivered a spectacular goal in the 83rd minute, leveling the score at 1-1. Despite both teams making efforts in the final minutes, they failed to break the deadlock, concluding the match with a 1-1 scoreline.
