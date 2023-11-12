A new era looms as GFA endorses Wilson’s Presidential bid

Latest update November 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 12, 2023 Sports
– Passionate leadership, Vision, Expertise; a winning combination for Guyana’s Football
Kaieteur Sports – In an eagerly anticipated move on Wednesday last, Franklin Wilson has thrown his hat into the ring for the upcoming Guyana Football Federation (GFF) presidential election scheduled for December 9.
With a comprehensive slate promising positive change and a commitment to the development of football locally, Wilson’s candidacy has garnered widespread support from key stakeholders, including the Georgetown Football Association (GFA).
One of the defining features of Wilson’s candidacy is his unwavering passion for the beautiful game. He comes with vast of experience, being a former president of the GFF with his main aim is to rewrite the history of local football as well as take football to new heights with the backings of a formidable team. His long-standing commitment to football as well as other sports, has earned him the respect of many within the football community. Wilson’s dedication to the sport goes beyond the confines of the pitch, as he has been actively involved in various initiatives aimed at promoting youth development and community engagement.
Central to Wilson’s campaign is a bold vision for the development of football at all levels in Guyana. His slate outlines comprehensive plans to enhance grassroots programmes, invest in coaching education, and create pathways for young talents to flourish, during Wednesday’s interview.
He also declared, “Under his leadership, the GFF will aim to establish better grassroots programmes and foster partnerships that will elevate Guyana’s standing in the international football community.”
Wilson’s impressive track record in both the business and sports sectors positions him as a candidate with the right blend of expertise and experience to lead the GFF. His strategic acumen and financial proficiency as well as the support of critical stakeholders are expected to bring about a positive transformation, ensuring the federation’s financial stability and sustainable growth.
Wilson’s slate has received widespread endorsement from various stakeholders, including current and former players, coaches, and administrators. The rallying support behind his candidacy reflects a shared belief in his ability to steer Guyana’s Football towards new heights.
Meanwhile a filed document had been submitted to the congress by the GFA validating the endorsement of Wilson’s presidential bid. According to news coming out of the GFA, “The election promises to be a pivotal moment for the sport in Guyana and Mr. Wilson’s candidacy stands as a beacon of hope for positive change.”
As the December 9 election approaches, the football community is poised for a new era under the potential leadership of Wilson. His candidacy offers a promising combination of passionate leadership, visionary development plans, and a wealth of experience that could propel Guyana’s Football into a brighter and more successful future.
