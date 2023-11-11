Wilson deserves another crack at the GFF Presidency

Latest update November 11th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 11, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – September 11, 2011, is widely regarded as one of the defining moments in the history of Guyana’s football, and the man under whose stewardship it occurred, has officially entered the race for Presidency of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).
The Former (acting) President of the GFF Franklin Wilson confirmed his intention through the presentation of his slate to the current executive recently.
Many aficionados familiar with the period of his term in office have already begun to express support for his bid, stating that they believe he is well equipped with the administrative expertise to resurrect the sport from its present state of comatose.
The GFF is scheduled to stage its Electoral Congress on December 9, 2023, at its National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara.
Wilson grasped the opportunity with both hands’ despite being thrust into the position at short notice.
Wilson’s performance during that stint was described as exemplary, a period which saw the national team being engaged in over twenty-two friendly international matches, across Guyana senior men’s and Guyana Under-23 teams. This two-prong, first and second team approach, exposed and developed over forty (40) plus players across the Caribbean and Latin America. The players included the likes of teenager Trayon Bobb who played for the U23’s then and was promoted to the Guyana Senior team for an important World Cup Qualifier away in El Salvador.
Trayon Bobb would score two goals on his debut that night and help the Golden Jaguars to a famous El Salvador 2 – 2 Guyana draw. By the time Wilson left as President (acting) in 2012, Trayon Bobb would be signed to a pro football team in Europe.
The period also saw Guyana advance to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, at the expense of our more established Caribbean counterpart Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and Bermuda.
That achievement marked the first time in the country’s football history that the Golden Jaguars made it to that stage of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers & while many other elements came together to make it possible, the GFF, under the LEADERSHIP of Wilson, must be commended for that historic accomplishment.
The experienced sports administrator is a proven performer in this realm, having also served in senior positions in other disciplines such as powerlifting, bodybuilding, and cycling.
The conversant administrator throughout his involvement in sports has always displayed a willingness to impart his vast experience to many other sports entities and this unselfish attitude has enabled him to become the current Assistant Director of Sport within the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport (MCYS).
It is a testament to how much belief the MCYS has conferred on him to help shape the way forward for the further development of sport in Guyana.
Wilson has also demonstrated the ability to bridge the divide between the various disciplines and this according to him is required from administrators who genuinely would like to see Football develop across the board.
This approach is what is missing from the current administration, and should Wilson take the reins of office on December 9, this method could prove pivotal for the transformation, success, and sustainability of the game locally.
No one could dispute the fact that FOOTBALL has disappeared locally, the fan experience has been missing and until and unless this critical component is restored, the fortune of the game here will continue to struggle.
The success of any sport must be complimented by the presence of parents and important stakeholders (e.g., lovers of sport and the corporate community), two essential ingredients for its viability, but somehow the current administration operates with indifference towards this duo of backers.
It is not hard to see why their performance after eight years in the football office is being characterized as woeful, prompting calls for change.
The GFF has failed to incorporate the basic tenets of administration, which are collaboration, consensus, and cooperation and it comes as no surprise why many feel they will suffer the indignity of being removed from office.
A head-to-head scrutiny will show Wilson way ahead of the incumbent and this examination is what stakeholders interested in rescuing the sport should consider when making that final decision on E-day.
MORE EXCUSES FROM JAGDEO ON THE EXXON AUDIT
Nov 11, 2023…Forde promised to make an official announcement By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – With the Guyana Football Federation’s Extraordinary Congress and Elections just around the corner, it...
Nov 11, 2023
Nov 11, 2023
Nov 11, 2023
Nov 11, 2023
Nov 11, 2023
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo is out of order. He should not be even suggesting that the auditors examining the oil... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]