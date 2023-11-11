Latest update November 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

V-Net Technologies elevate Keemo Paul to Director of Public Relations

Nov 11, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – West Indies and Guyana all-rounder Keemo Paul continues to make strides off the field as he lays the early foundation for life after cricket.

Recently, his long-time supporter, V-Net Communications, who has rebranded to V-Net Technologies, elevated him from Brand Ambassador to Director of Public Relations.

According to a release from 25 Delph Street, Campbellville, company, Paul is elated to take up more responsibility in the new role.

“I consider V-Net my family; they have supported me since inception, and the experience has been invaluable. Since officially joining the company as a Brand Ambassador in 2017, it has been extremely fulfilling”, Paul explained.

He added, “Just as with my cricket career, I want to take on new challenges, and with the company’s forward trajectory, I grabbed at the opportunity to operate in this new role. I have learned a lot from playing cricket around the world, and the business of sport, and I firmly believe it will give me a unique viewpoint to promote our V-Net brand”.

Chief Executive Officer of V-Net Technologies, Safraz Sheriffudeen (left), hands over the new contract to Keemo Paul, the company’s new Director of Public Relations.

Chief Executive Officer of V-Net Technologies, Safraz Sheriffudeen (left), hands over the new contract to Keemo Paul, the company’s new Director of Public Relations.

V-Net Technologies has extended a benevolent arm into the lives of many other young cricketers, especially from Essequibo, where the company has its roots in Wakenaam.

Chief Executive Officer Safraz Sheriffudeen indicated, “I have seen Keemo grow as a boy to a father and to be a critical thinker. It is a trait he showcased since his early days in the park, and I believe that his passion for the sport brought him success.”

The CEO further elaborated, “As a Brand Ambassador, Paul has given tremendous insights and a refreshed view to marketing, which has brought tremendous brand awareness. Like his quest to evolve as a cricketer, I know his passion for business development. We as a company were unanimous that he was the best fit for this new role as we grow and form new alliances in the corporate world.”

V-Net provides viable Information and communication technology (ICT) Platform Solutions to strengthen and develop communication capabilities through Connectivity and Smart Technologies in a Sustainable environment.

