Unveiling the whodunit of the GFF Elections

Nov 11, 2023 Sports

By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur Sports – With the Guyana Football Federation’s Extraordinary Congress and Elections just around the corner, it seems we’re all playing a waiting game akin to a suspenseful penalty shootout.
The current president, Wayne Forde, has kept us on the edge of our seats, leaving us wondering if he’s up for another round as the head honcho of Guyana’s football empire.
When pressed for details by Kaieteur News yesterday, Forde teased us with the promise of an official announcement soon – a promise as elusive as the ball in a penalty shootout.
The only certainty we have is that the deadline for candidate submissions has passed faster than a striker on a breakaway.
In the blue corner, we have the former GFF president, Franklin Wilson, confidently submitting his slate on Wednesday, signaling that he’s not just here for the halftime show.
Meanwhile, in the red corner, the current president’s intentions remain shrouded in mystery; almost as if we’re in the midst of a thrilling match, and Forde is playing the role of the enigmatic football maestro, keeping us guessing until the final whistle.
As we navigate the twists and turns of this gripping narrative, sources at the football secretariat are as tight-lipped as a goalie guarding the net. It’s a cloak-and-dagger operation worthy of a spy thriller, with the fate of Guyana’s football hanging in the balance.
Enter Forde’s heartfelt letter to affiliate Members of the GFF, a missive that reads like a blockbuster script that was seen by Kaieteur News.
Forde paints a vivid picture of the football world before his time – a realm of chaos, corruption allegations, and power struggles. According to Forde, he swooped in like a caped crusader, rescuing the beautiful game from the clutches of mayhem.
In a plea worthy of an Oscar acceptance speech, Forde implores the football fraternity to support him in his quest for another term.
He cites the need to oversee important projects, including the Members Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP) and the completion of Guyana’s first home of football – the GFF National Training Centre at Providence.
It’s a pitch-perfect appeal, combining a touch of nostalgia for past triumphs with a promise for a brighter future.
Forde lays out his game plan, involving FIFA, Concacaf, and private partners, to fast-track Guyana’s first professional football league and to increase investments in youth development.
It’s a strategic move that could rival any well-executed set piece on the field.
Additionally, Forde emphasised the importance of the upcoming elections as a cornerstone of good governance.
He calls on affiliated members to guard the electoral process like a goalkeeper guarding the goalposts, warning against any unethical external interference.
It’s a rallying cry that echoes through the stadium of democratic football, reminding us all that the beautiful game belongs to the fraternity and no one else.
As we approach the December 9 Elections, the suspense is palpable, the stakes are high, and the football fraternity eagerly awaits the final whistle – or in this case, the announcement from the man of the hour, Wayne Forde.
