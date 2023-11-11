PROVIDING EXCELLENT ACCOMODATION WITH GNBS’ BnB CERTIFICATION PROGRAMME

GNBS IN FOCUS

Waterfalls Magazine – Opening a Bed and Breakfast (BnB) facility can be a rewarding venture for individuals with a passion for hospitality and a desire to create unique, memorable experiences for guests.

Such facilities have also become the preferred choice of accommodation for visitors to Guyana who are looking to experience the country’s local culture, cuisine, and attractions while making lifelong friendships. Whether you are managing an established facility or considering a new endeavor, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) BnB Certification programme offers an opportunity to elevate your business.

The BnB Certification programme is premised on the National Standard GYS 514:2022 – Requirements for Bed and breakfast facilities. The standard describes BnB businesses as one. The standard was developed in 2016 and amended in 2022 with inputs from various stakeholders including the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), the Tourism and Hospitality Association (THAG), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and others.

The document outlines the requirements for BnB facilities operating in Guyana to improve the quality of services to visitors who choose this accommodation style. It encompasses considerations for room size, ensuring freedom of movement and privacy, bed and sheet coverings, blackout curtains, meshed windows and a bedside lamp as well as other essential furniture.Provisions are also made for fire safety, pest control, security, parking area, a policy for payments and cancellation of reservations, bottled water for guests and a caretaker among other requirements.

To foster standardization within this sector, the certification programme was initiated in 2023 and is accessible to all BnB providers and prospective investors. These facilities can be certified in Categories A, B or C. The GNBS has so far certified Casa De Frances Hotel located at 483 Plantation Farm, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and is currently vetting a number of applicants to be certified shortly. The certification is valid for one year pending renewal.

As Guyana observes Tourism Awareness Month under the theme “Cultural Tapestry: Investing in our people, enriching our heritage,” the GNBS is encouraging owners of bed and breakfast facilities to join the certification programme. To do so, interested applicants must have a legally registered establishment and are required to fill an application form which is available on the GNBS’ website – www.gnbsgy.org. Proprietors must also agree to having the Bureau’s Technical Officers assess the establishment and thereafter implement the recommendations proposed by the GNBS team before the certification is granted.

In addition to the BnB Certification programme, stakeholders can explore other tourism-related standards, including the Code of Practice for assessment, licensing, registration, classification, and grading of the accommodation sector (GCP 15:2003), focusing on monitoring and managing hotels, apartments, and guesthouses.

There is also the Code of Practice for tour operators and tour guides (GCP 18:2003) which outlines acceptable practices, and the Code of Practice for quality management in the restaurant service (GCP 17:2003) which provides guidelines for maintaining high standards.

For more information, call the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064 or 219-0065, or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org. You can also WhatsApp us on +592 692 4627 (GNBS).