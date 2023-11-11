More invitees set for Cricket commentators’ workshop

Kaieteur Sports – As the Guyana Cricket Commentators Workshop draws closer, additional support in the form of working papers continues to come in from various parts of the world. Facilitator, Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira recently received additional literature that will steer the three-day interactive sessions at the Georgetown Cricket Club, Bourda from November 16 to 18.

Australians Tim Layne, a commentator and Ashley Gray a writer along with former Combined Islands and Windward Islands batsman Julian Charles and Windward Islands commentator Claudius Emmanuel are the latest to provide pieces of information that will give participants different perspectives of cricket commentary.

The other contributors include former West Indies cricketers Richard ‘Prof’ Edwards and Michael Findlay along with contributions from Barbadian-born England batsman Roland Butcher, former Windward Islands and Combined Islands player Lockhart Sebastian, former Jamaica cricket administrator Pat Terrelonge, former Cricket West Indies Chief Executive Officer Bruce Aanensen, commentators Alexis Jordan, Colin Murray and Sunil Ramdeen and journalists Lance Whitakar, Guyanese Tony McWatt, Trinidadian Nasser Khan.

‘Reds’ also acquired a written discussion that was put out by the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (Barbados) with inputs from the late Tony Cozier and journalist Adriel ‘Woody’ Richards.

On day two, veteran broadcaster Russell Lancaster is expected to have a voice training session with the invitees that are drawn from across Guyana.

Of the list of invitees, former international cricketers Devendra Bishoo and Christopher Barnwell and journalist Brandon Corlette have signaled their non-participation due to overseas commitments.

The invitees are; Clyde Butts, Leon Johnson, Inderjeet Persaud, Neil Barry Snr, John Ramsingh, Matthew Kissoon, Naim Chan, Steven Jacobs, Edwin Seeraj, Sean Devers, Jonathan Foo, Avenash Ramzan, Shemroy Barrington, Jermaine Neblett, Lennox Cush, Brandon Bess, Akeem Greene, Andy Ramnarine, Darien Best, Delwin Neblett, Rajiv Bisnauth, Shabeer Baksh and Anthony Khemraj.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Kashif Mohammad is expected to deliver a charge to the invitees and to declare the workshop open while President of the Guyana Cricket Board, Bissoondyal Singh is slated to deliver remarks at the opening session which will be chaired by veteran Business Administrator Paul Chan-a-Sue.

Perreira expects that with the widened pool of Guyanese cricket presenters, after the workshop, that more radio and television stations will include cricket coverage in their programming from 2024. The workshop is being held under the theme, ‘taking it to another level.’ The last cricket commentators’ workshop was also conducted by ‘Reds’ for the Guyana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in 1997.