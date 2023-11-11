Migrants have potential to boost economies if properly integrated – New IDB report

Kaieteur News – Amid growing concerns here about the large influx of Venezuelan migrants, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) said Latin American and Caribbean cities have the potential to boost their economies by better integrating migrants.

In a new report by the IDB titled: “Rethinking Urban Migration: Policy Options for Cities in Latin America and the Caribbean,”, the report argues that, by successfully integrating well-trained and highly productive migrants into urban economies, local policymakers can set the course for economic growth in their cities. “By better integrating migrants, cities can tap into a dynamic labour force with a wealth of skills and perspectives that can drive innovation and productivity, leading to increased community competitiveness and prosperity,” said Eric Parrado, the Bank’s chief economist and general manager of the Research Department.

Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton on Monday said that the government should halt issuing documents to them and put in place a proper register and a system to evaluate each applicant, screen and monitor their activities. Speaking on the motion to support for the government and people of Guyana and reaffirming recognition of the 1899 Arbitral Award and the 1966 Geneva Agreement during a special sitting of the National Assembly, Norton said it will be naïve of us to believe that Venezuela will not send its agents into Guyana.

Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister, Amanza Walton-Desir also on Monday called for robust legislation to guide this country’s dealing with migrants from Venezuela, emphasizing that a choice to be become a citizen must require and include nationalization pledge to recognize that Essequibo as an integral part of this country and an understanding that behaviour to the contrary can result in a revocation of their citizenship and limits to their activities here.

Walton-Desir, a central executive member of the PNCR and a leading Member of Parliament for the Opposition was at the time speaking on a motion supporting the government and people of Guyana and reaffirming recognition of the 1899 Arbitral Award and the 1966 Geneva Agreement. Moved by Foreign Affairs Minister, Hugh Todd, the motion received the unanimous support of both sides of the House as Guyana continues to push back against Venezuela’s latest move through a proposed referendum to annex the Essequibo.

In her address, Walton-Desir reassured the House that the Opposition stands firmly with the government in the defence of Guyana’s sovereignty, but she said there are critical steps, which this country must take to bolster its defence. Walton-Desir told the House that Guyanese are understandably anxious, noting that they see the large influx of Venezuelan migrants here as competing for jobs, businesses, land ownership and even personal relationships. Notwithstanding this anxiety, she said it is important that “we treat migrants with the dignity and respect one human being owes to another, as guests in our homeland, not as threats. But make no mistake…even guests must obey the rules of the house.” “Let me be clear, peaceful and law-abiding Venezuelan migrants will be accorded Guyanese hospitality and protection under our laws, consistent with our international treaty obligations and our commitment to human rights. I remind Guyanese that even if provoked, they are not to take the law into their own hands, but must turn offenders over to the authorities forthwith,” Walton-Desir.

Meanwhile, the IDB report outlines two key areas for policymaking: promoting migrants’ contributions to local productivity and alleviating housing constraints. And suggests a range of interventions, from transportation investments and zoning policies to public employment services and childcare assistance.

The new report offers a different perspective on urban migration by focusing on its role in the economic development of cities across the region, shifting the traditional debate that has often centered around potential challenges. The report acknowledges these challenges, such as housing and employment, but emphasizes that they should not overshadow the long-term economic benefits of integrating migrants. Policymakers are encouraged to implement strategies that not only address immediate concerns, but also focus on maximizing the economic contributions of migrants.

Urban migration presents several opportunities for economic growth. The report finds that migrants tend to be younger and have fewer dependents so that, if adequately employed, they can have more resources available for spending on goods and services, saving, or investing. The average age of migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean is 30.4 years, compared to 36.7 years for residents. An analysis of populations in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Paraguay and Uruguay shows that, on average, 100 working-age urban migrants support 26 dependents, compared to 42 dependents for urban residents. Migrants in the region also tend to have more years of education than residents, averaging 12 years versus 10.6 years. Because of these characteristics, migration not only rejuvenates the labor force, but contributes to human capital, fostering cities’ overall productivity growth.

Cities play a significant role in the economic development of countries, particularly in Latin America and the Caribbean. While urban areas cover less than 0.7% of the region’s landmass, they are home to almost 82% of the total population, up from 50% in 1960. According to the report, cities offer larger markets and foster the exchange of ideas, which can make businesses more productive. However, the region has historically experienced slow productivity growth, indicating that its urban centers could do more to change this trend.

As policymakers evaluate options, they should consider short-term versus long-term scenarios, tailor policies to specific contexts, engage the private sector, strengthen local institutions, and prioritize measures that benefit both migrants and residents.

Other notable findings from “Rethinking Urban Migration” include:

Climate change will likely accelerate migration over the coming decades. Climate events, both sudden (hurricanes, tornadoes, floods) and slow-onset (droughts, rising sea levels, desertification), will continue to drive significant migration flows in the region. A one-point increase in dryness is associated with a 2.5 percentage point increase in cities’ immigration rates from rural municipalities.

While large cities remain primary destinations for internal migrants, small and medium-sized cities also experience substantial migration. A total of 70% of migrants in urban areas are internal migrants, moving within their countries’ borders. However, international migration within the region has increased by more than 80% from 2015 to 2020. International migrants constitute 2.6% of the total urban population in Latin America and the Caribbean, whereas internal migrants account for 6.2%.