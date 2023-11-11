Mayor’s Cup Inter-Ward final set for Monday

Latest update November 11th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Now that the preliminary stages have been completed, attention now turns to the business end of this year’s Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward Football Competition which will conclude on Monday, at the Georgetown Football Club ground, Bourda.
The competition, which is held in commemoration of former Mayor of Georgetown Hamilton Green, will see the quarterfinals, semi-finals and final played on the same day with over $1milllion in cash prizes and trophies up for grabs.
However, these matches will be preceded by a Masters tournament which will see the winning team cart off $70,000, while the runner-up pockets $30,000.
In this section of the day’s proceedings, the opening fixture will see Club 45 take on Wales from 12:00hrs and this will be followed by the clash between GDF and Conquerors at 12:30hrs, before Pele tackle Stabroek Ballers from 13:00hrs, while Santos engage Victoria Kings at 13:30 hrs.
The Dr. Linden Dodson sponsored event will see the winners advance to the semi-finals and final.
Meanwhile, in Mayor’s Cup action, Back Circle lock horns with Sophia at 18:00 hrs and this will precede the clash between Stabroek Balllers and Uitvlugt.
Gold is Money then go up against Dynamic, before Bent Street and Kitty square off in the final matchup of the quarterfinals.
The winning team will cart off the first prize of $500,000 and the trophy, while second, third and fourth finishers will take home $250,000, $150,000 and $100,000 respectively along with trophies.
According to Organiser Lennox Arthur, despite the initial hiccups that affected the staging of the tournament earlier, he is extremely happy with the support received from both the sponsors and teams and he is expecting a huge turnout to herald the conclusion of what has been a very competitive tournament.
Among the members of the corporate community who have added their support are: NaMilCo, Gafoor Ltd, B.K International, John Fernandes Ltd, Star Party Rentals, Enet, New GPC, Edmond Vieira, Cummings Electrical, GTT, Dr. Colin Watson, Eton Cordis, Ivor Carrington, Genequip, Super Bet, Eddie’s Bobcat, New Thriving, Floyd Haynes, Busta, Reunion Gold and CIDI among others.
