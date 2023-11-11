Man remanded for illegal firearm, ammo

Latest update November 11th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 11, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A man was remanded to prison on Friday after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition without being the holder of a licence.
It is alleged that on Tuesday at North Sophia, Georgetown, police found a firearm in the waist of Stephon Lawrence pants with a live round of ammunition in the chamber of the weapon.
When ranks asked Lawrence if he is the holder of a firearm licence, he reportedly said, “No”.
The accused appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly on Friday where the charges were read to him. He pleaded not guilty.
The prosecution noted that the status of investigation on the matter is incomplete and as such, requested for a short date for the completion of the file.
Subsequently, the Magistrate refused bail and the defendant was remanded to prison. The next scheduled court date is set for January 18, 2024.
