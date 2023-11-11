Man on $400K bail for Triumph fatal accident

Kaieteur News – Twenty-five-year-old Dion Adam Richards of Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara was placed on $400,000 bail for causing death by dangerous driving.

The father of three appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, in the presence of his lawyer, Bernard DaSilva.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge which allege that on November 8, 2023, on the Railway Embankment Road at Triumph, East Coast Demerara he caused the death of Curtly Christopher Cambridge, a 32-year-old of Lot 1578 Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, by dangerous driving.

The prosecutor did not object to bail being granted to the defendant and the magistrate granted bail on condition that Richards report to the Sparendaam Police Station every month.

The matter was then adjourned to January 15, 2024.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 01:15 hours on November 8, 2023.

It involved motor lorry bearing registration GAB 8067, owned by Build Smart Construction and driven at the time by Richards, and a motorcycle bearing registration CK 1795, owned and driven by Cambridge.

Richards reportedly told investigators that he was proceeding west along the Railway Embankment and while in the vicinity of the intersection of the Railway Embankment and Agriculture Road, he turned north into the latter roadway.

It was stated that the motorcyclist was reportedly proceeding east along the northern side of the Railway Embankment at a fast rate and he drove into the back of the lorry as it was turning into Agriculture Road.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the road surface and sustained head injuries. An ambulance service was summoned, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead by a doctor at the scene of the accident.

Moreover, a breathalyzer test was conducted on the lorry driver, and no trace of alcohol was found.