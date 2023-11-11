Jagdeo is out of order!

Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo is out of order. He should not be even suggesting that the auditors examining the oil companies’ oil expenses can obtain the raw production data from the Ministry of Natural Resources.

It is not the government that is being audited. It is the oil companies, and as such, it is their responsibility to provide the data. It would be imprudent for secondary data to be used to audit Exxon’s production. This newspaper recently reported that ExxonMobil was adamant that it would not provide the raw data on the amount of oil and gas it produced. According to a report published in the Kaieteur News on November 9th 2023, the auditors have claimed that Exxon “consistently stated that production information was outside the scope of the cost recovery audit” and that only sales information would be provided.

This sort of ‘eye-pass’ should not be condoned. Exxon and its partners must be compelled to provide this information. In the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed between the government and the contractor, the latter is required to keep several records including records of production. Statements of such production are required to be submitted to the government. The Accounting Procedure of the PSA provides that the Minister may examine the documents of the contractor that are necessary to verify charges and credits.

Production data is material to any cost audit. Such data is a critical source of information, offering insights into efficiency. If unit costs, for example, are not declining as production is ramped up, it may be a symptom of waste and inefficiency. By scrutinizing production data, auditors can assess the utilization of resources, identify potential inefficiencies, and evaluate the overall cost-effectiveness of operations. Such audits can also detect instances of overbilling.

The oil companies therefore must not be allowed to contend that production data do not relate to cost audits. Contrary to this assertion, there is an intrinsic connection between production metrics and financial outcomes. Oil production data is necessary to assess operational efficiency and the movement unit costs. Fluctuations in production can directly influence economies of scale, production costs, and resource allocation. Moreover, refusing to make production data available to cost auditors overlook important cost drivers and operational inefficiencies, leading to an incomplete cost assessment.

As such, ExxonMobil and its partners should not be allowed to refuse or prevaricate in providing such data. The oil companies should be made to produce their raw production data. Using this data, the auditors can make a better assessment of costs. But they can also cross reference this raw data to ensure they it is consistent with the statements that the oil companies send to the government. The auditors cannot be expected to audit data which has been provided to a third party – the government. While the auditors can use such data for cross-reference purposes, it would be unprofessional of the auditors to use such sources in assessing cost oil expenses of the oil companies. It is therefore presumptuous of anyone to suggest that the auditors can reference such data from the Ministry. It is not the Ministry which is being audited but the operation of the oil companies. Jagdeo is out of order in even suggesting that the data can be had at the Ministry.

Jagdeo’s suggestion that auditors should solely rely on obtaining oil production data from the government rather than insisting on direct provision from oil companies raises serious concerns. A robust audit process demands direct access to relevant data from the oil companies and then cross-reference this to what was supplied to the government. The integrity of the audit hinges on the ability to independently verify the accuracy of the information provided by the companies. Access to primary sources of data enables auditors to properly scrutinize oil production, identify potential discrepancies, and assess the companies’ adherence to regulatory standards. Furthermore, cross-referencing this data with what was supplied to the government is crucial for validating the consistency of the information provided. This dual approach acts as a check against fraud and false declarations of production data.

By suggesting that the auditors can obtain the data from the government is absurd. In so doing, Jagdeo is once again exposing himself to criticism that he has become an apologist for the oil companies. Guyana needs Jagdeo to look out for the interests of the country and therefore he should adopt a sterner approach to these matters.

