Govt. to spend $96M to repair Suddie Magistrates’ Court

Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), it was revealed that the Supreme Court of Judicature is preparing to spend some $96 million to execute rehabilitation works at the Suddie Magistrates’ Court, Region Two.

At the reading of bids, it was disclosed that IMS Construction & Logistics Services, Gavko Construction & Supplies Inc., Emeralds General Contracting & Distributors, and Satesh Naraine have tendered bids for the contract.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Supreme Court of Judicature

Addition and rehabilitation of Suddie Magistrate Court, Region 2.

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Geotechnical investigation and engineering for New Berbice Sub Registry Building.

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Consultancy for topographic geotechnical and hydrogeological studies for sanitary landfill sites.

Ministry of Natural Resources

Supply, integration, installation and commissioning of a

SCADA-GMS-EMS-DTS and remote terminal units for Guyana National Control Centre.

GECOM

Renovation of GECOM Office at Lethem.

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Construction of community roads at North East La Penitence Lot 3.

Construction of community roads at North East La Penitence, Lot 2.

Construction of community roads at North East La Penitence, Lot 1.

Supply and delivery of new mini excavators, skid steer loaders and low beds.