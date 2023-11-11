Father of four remanded for stealing gold chain

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver, who is a father of four, was on Friday remanded to prison after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was charged for stealing a gold chain from another man.

It is alleged that on Monday at Croal Street, Stabroek Georgetown, Gregory Eversley stole from Davis Smith, a gold chain valued $65,000.

Eversley appeared at the City Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution objected to bail on grounds that there is closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of Eversley relieving the victim of his gold chain and also due to him serving time in prison for offences of the similar nature.

Consequently, the court refused bail and the accused was remanded. His next scheduled court appearance is on January 19, 2024.