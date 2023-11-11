Cost of living relief is now called Christmas bonus

Kaieteur News – In this year’s budget, de government did set aside 5 billion dollars fuh cost of living relief. Whole year pass and dem nah know how fuh spend de money. So fuh avoid de embarrassment, dem decide fuh give all dem government worker a $25,000 bonus – people calling it a Christmas bonus.

But dem boys want know if is only government workers dat feeling de pinch. What about de private workers? Dem can’t benefit from de bonus to?

It so happen dat de money done before it reach in people’s pocket. Deh had a sudden spike in the prices in de market and so de $25,000 done spend even before it received. Eggs now is $1700 a tray. Before de pandemic was $ 800. By Christmas, it gan reach $2500.

It looks as if dem gat a shortfall in de production and importation of beverages. So guess what some of dem shop man do? Dem raise de prices of de drinks. Other prices also raise. So wah dis bonus gan do fuh dem government workers?

Government can’t offer a bonus to private sector workers and de self employed? But dem should realize dat de cost of living affecting everybody nah jus government workers. So dem should find a way to ensure that everyone benefits from de cost of living relief.

De Vice President like to talk about projects. But he did not have any plans or projects in mind when de government set aside de 5 billion dollars.

Now de man downplaying de inflation crisis. He talking about 3% inflation. Dem boys want know when last he go in a Chinese restaurant – de best gauge of de cost of living is de price of a chicken fried rice. De price move from $840 to $1400. That is more than 50%. Rent gone up. Yuh can’t get not even a fowl pen now fuh rent fuh less than $40,000 per month. And de government all set fuh drop de usual 5% annual increase pon dem public servants.

And dem workers gan tek it because is Christmas and dem need de extra cash!

Talk Half! Leff Half!