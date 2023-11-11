Latest update November 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Canadian MPs in Guyana for bilateral visit

Nov 11, 2023

Kaieteur News – As Canada continues to strengthen bilateral relations with Guyana, the High Commission of Canada and the National Assembly of Guyana are pleased to announce that one Senator and three Members of Parliament from Canada will be visiting Guyana from November 13 – 18 as part of engagements through the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

The team of Parliamentarians will include:  Ms. Alexandra Mendès, M.P., Assistant Deputy Speaker, Chair of the CPA Canadian Branch; The Hon. Salma Ataullahjan, Senator, Canadian Branch Executive Committee Member; Mr. Rhéal Éloi Fortin, M.P., Canadian Branch Member and Mr. Robert Kitchen, M.P., Canadian Branch Executive Committee Member.

The delegation will be involved in several high-level engagements, including meeting with the Prime Minister, Brigadier Mark Phillips, engagements with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir and meetings with several parliamentarians including Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Aubrey Norton, M.P the Canadian High Commission said in a press release.

This visit will give Canadian delegates the opportunity to advance relations with the Parliament Office and members of parliament from Guyana and exchange views on common areas of interest, such as climate change, oil and gas opportunities, Indigenous peoples and a paperless parliament. The Canadian Branch of the CPA has been actively working with Commonwealth partners in the Caribbean and globally to encourage “twinning” (partnerships) with territorial legislatures.

The objective of twinning is to provide mutual capacity-building support and technical assistance and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices between Canadian and Guyanese parliamentarians. The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association was founded in 1911 and works to promote parliamentary democracy and good governance, through focus on parliamentary practice and procedure.

