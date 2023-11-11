AJM Enterprise T20 Cricket Tournament set for start today at Bush Lot

Kaieteur Sports – The wait is over for all the T20 Cricketers and fans as contracting firm AJM Enterprise in collaboration with Bush Lot United Sports Club sets the stage to officially commence the tournament later today.

The action is set for the Bush Lot United Sports Complex Ground with the first game at 9:30am featuring Achievers A versus Paradise and the second match at 1:30pm pitting the home team Bush Lot United Sports Club against Woodley Park Young Strikers.

Approximately 14 teams have already been secured to battle for over $2,000,000 in cash and prizes. The tournament is geared primarily for second division players in region 5. The match rules allow (2) 1st division players excluding national senior players and a minimum of (2) under 21 players.

The tournament will be played in two zones, A&B in a round robin system where the two top teams in each zone will advance to the semifinals. A total of 46 games will be played at 5 venues with the semifinals and final carded to be played at the Bush Lot United Sports Complex Ground.

The 2 first division players must be declared in the list to be submitted before the tournament starts and must play at least 1 preliminary game to qualify to play semifinal and final. Once a player has played 2 or more first division matches in any format from 2020 to date, then that player is considered a first division player.

All morning matches will start at 09:30 am and the afternoon matches will start at 1pm. An innings break of 20 minutes will be permitted. Each innings should last for a maximum of 1 hr. and 30 minutes. Penalties will be applied for slow over rate. Once the time has expired the umpire can omit one fielder for the last over. In the case of a tied game, a super over will be enforced, however if the super over is tied, the number of boundaries will be checked to determine a winner. A minimum of 5 overs shall constitute a match and a minimum of 7 players must be present at the ground before the captain goes for the coin toss.

Umpires will wait a maximum of 15 minutes after the schedule start time of the match for an absent team to arrive, after such time the game will be awarded to the team present. Should both teams be absent after said time, 10 additional minutes will be added for both teams to arrive. Once this additional 10 minutes has elapsed, both teams will be disqualified from the tournament.

All score sheets must be sent in to the tournament competition committee within 48 hours after the match has been completed. Any protest will be dealt with promptly by the tournament competition committee, after a fee of GYD $10,000 is paid. A special competition committee will be set up for this tournament, which will include agent/agents from the sponsor and Bush Lot United Sports club.

The AJM T20 Tournament has established these key playing conditions to ensure structured games are played and to ensure young and emerging players become accustomed to the high standard. All other playing conditions under the West Berbice Cricket Association for 2nd Division T20 cricket will also be valid.