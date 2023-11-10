Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt, Port Mourant, Young Warriors and Blairmont register victories

Latest update November 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 10, 2023 Sports
BCB Premier T20 Tournament
– Brilliant Junior Sinclair hits majestic century
Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board very active cricket season continued on Saturday last with the start of the BCB Premier Round Robin T20 Tournament with matches across the ancient county. The tournament is the second first division tournament to start recently following the Ivan Madray T20 Memorial League. The BCB has also acquired sponsorship for the hosting of two fifty overs tournaments which would be played on a round robin basis. They would be sponsored by Ansa Mcal Trading and AJM Enterprise respectively.
On Saturday last, Rose Hall Town, Port Mourant, Young Warriors and Blairmont registered victories in the first round, while the Albion versus Rose Hall Canje match was washed by rain. The Police Sports Club and the Tucber Park match was unable to be play due to the lack of a suitable venue. The highlight of the opening round was a majestic 110 not out by CPL Best Emerging Player Junior Sinclair, who struck eight huge sixes and nine boundaries against Skeldon at the Area ‘H’ Ground. Half centuries also came from Alex Algoo 80, Seon Hetmyer 74 and Clinton Pestano 60. Pestano also performed well with the ball with a four wicket haul while Berbice senior player Seon Glasgow also took a four wicket haul.
Scores in the matches played were:
Coach of the President XI team Balram Samaroo stated that all the members of the team were making their first division debut and were excited at the new innovation of the BCB to aid in their development. The tournament continues Saturday with second round matches.
ARE THE LEADERS AN INSULT?
Nov 10, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The Fitness Expo 2023, hosted by Guyana Fitness Games (GFG) Saturday last, proved to be an extraordinary event that left a lasting impact on all attendees. The organisers...
Nov 10, 2023
Nov 10, 2023
Nov 10, 2023
Nov 10, 2023
Nov 10, 2023
Kaieteur News – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) allows for the making of provisional orders. Guyana has asked... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]