President announces salary adjustment, allowances for some teachers

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Thursday announced salary adjustments as well as allowances and duty-free concessions for some category of teachers.

In an effort to address salary disparities, President Ali declared that all graduate teachers would be elevated to the maximum scale corresponding to their current positions. This move is expected to benefit more than 4,000 teachers, incurring an additional annual cost of $1 billion, effective December 1, 2023.

Furthermore, Ali also announced the enhancement in education allowances. Teachers holding a Bachelor’s Degree will receive a monthly allowance of $10,000, translating to $120,000 annually. Those with a Master’s Degree and a Doctorate Degree will receive $20,000 and $30,000 monthly, respectively, resulting in additional allowances for over 4,500 teachers at a cost of $500 million annually.

President Ali also addressed the challenges faced by teachers in remote areas, announcing an upward adjustment of the Remote Areas Incentive (RAI) to $20,000 monthly from December 1, 2023. This initiative is expected to benefit more than 2,400 teachers, incurring an additional annual cost of $260 million.

Illustrating the impact of these changes, examples were provided, showcasing salary adjustments ranging from 12% to 16% for various teaching positions. In a move aimed at recognising the dedication of senior educators, President Ali also announced duty-free concession for teachers holding a substantive appointment as a Senior Master/Mistress or above, within three years of retirement, and without a prior concession on a motor car. This intervention, estimated to cost $150 million annually, and is set to benefit around 100 teachers currently receiving such concessions, with the eligibility expanded to include all senior-level teachers three years before retirement. Cumulatively, these initiatives represent $1.9 billion in additional disposable income for teachers each year, the president said. Beyond immediate financial relief, this comprehensive support is anticipated to have a lasting impact on teachers’ pension and gratuity payments upon their eventual retirement.