One-off $25,000 bonus for pensioners, public servants, disciplined services – Pres. Ali

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali, on Thursday morning announced a tax-free, one-time bonus of $25,000 for pensioners, public servants, and members of the disciplined services.

Addressing the nation, President Ali specified that this bonus would be disbursed in December 2023, benefiting approximately 67,000 workers across various sectors at a total cost of $1.7 billion. Notably, included in this initiative are public servants, teachers, members of the disciplined services, staff of Semi-Autonomous Agencies, and Public Enterprises, such as the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO).

The bonus extends to workers in sectors like policing, healthcare, and public enterprises, covering roles from policemen and women to nurses and doctors, as well as employees of entities like Guyana Power & Light (GPL) and National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

Old Age Pensioners are also set to receive a $25,000 one-time bonus in December 2023, benefitting over 72,000 individuals at a total cost of $1.8 billion. Additionally, differently-abled individuals on the Public Register will receive a $35,000 one-time bonus, reaching 19,000 persons with a cost of $660 million, all payable in December.

These one-time bonuses collectively aim to assist nearly 160,000 individuals, contributing to an increase of over $4.1 billion in disposable incomes. President Ali further outlined a commitment of $850 million for the purchase of fertilizer, benefiting 287,000 acres of cultivation and 35,000 farmers, with the goal of boosting food production and managing costs.

Furthermore, under the Community Infrastructure Improvement Project (CIIP), Community Enhancement workers’ monthly earnings will be adjusted to $40,000 from December 1, 2023, impacting over 2,000 workers and injecting an additional $130 million in disposable income annually.

President Ali concluded by emphasising that these measures, totaling over $7 billion in additional disposable income, reflect the government’s steadfast dedication to enhancing working conditions, supporting vulnerable populations, and aiding farmers. Additionally, he hinted at an imminent announcement regarding an across-the-board salary increase for public servants, teachers, and members of the disciplined services.