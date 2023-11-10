Latest update November 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Mother returns from washroom to find baby dead

Nov 10, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a two-month old baby who died on Wednesday at Agatash, Bartica, Region Seven.

The infant, identified as Allison Ram, was found dead around 14:30hrs reportedly by her mother. The woman was questioned by police and alleged that she had gone to the washroom and left the baby wrapped in a sheet, lying in a chair.

When she returned some 10 minutes later the baby was motionless. The woman then said that she took the child to the Agatash Health Center and the medix on duty referred them to the Bartica Regional Hospital.

Upon arrival at the Bartica Hospital, a doctor pronounced the child dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 03, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ARE THE LEADERS AN INSULT?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GFG Fitness Expo 2023 hailed a success

GFG Fitness Expo 2023 hailed a success

Nov 10, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Fitness Expo 2023, hosted by Guyana Fitness Games (GFG) Saturday last, proved to be an extraordinary event that left a lasting impact on all attendees. The organisers...
Read More
ExxonMobil Guyana/New Era Ent Futsal kicks off tonight

ExxonMobil Guyana/New Era Ent Futsal kicks off...

Nov 10, 2023

GPF Officer’s T20 team take COP T20 KO cricket championship

GPF Officer’s T20 team take COP T20 KO cricket...

Nov 10, 2023

Ansa McAl supports ‘Jackie Chan’

Ansa McAl supports ‘Jackie Chan’

Nov 10, 2023

BCB and University of Guyana to unveil Berbice Cricket Wall of Fame next week

BCB and University of Guyana to unveil Berbice...

Nov 10, 2023

Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt, Port Mourant, Young Warriors and Blairmont register victories

Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt, Port Mourant,...

Nov 10, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]