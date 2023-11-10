Mother returns from washroom to find baby dead

Kaieteur News – Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a two-month old baby who died on Wednesday at Agatash, Bartica, Region Seven.

The infant, identified as Allison Ram, was found dead around 14:30hrs reportedly by her mother. The woman was questioned by police and alleged that she had gone to the washroom and left the baby wrapped in a sheet, lying in a chair.

When she returned some 10 minutes later the baby was motionless. The woman then said that she took the child to the Agatash Health Center and the medix on duty referred them to the Bartica Regional Hospital.

Upon arrival at the Bartica Hospital, a doctor pronounced the child dead.

Investigations are ongoing.