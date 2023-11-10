GTU welcomes incentives to teachers

…but urges Govt. to return to collective bargaining process

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Teachers’ Union while welcoming the incentives announced for teachers stressed the need for the government to return to collective bargaining.

The union also urged that junior teachers benefit from these incentives announced by President Irfaan Ali on Thursday. The President on Thursday announced salary adjustments as well as allowances for qualified teachers and duty-free concessions for some teachers.

GTU however, in a press statement underscored that the measures will immediately benefit approximately 4,500 teachers which is 37.5% of the country’s teacher’s population. “This is apart from the across-the-board bonus of $25,000 for all public servants and other categories of workers. The teaching fraternity has over 13,000 teachers most of whom are below the status of SM/HoD (Senior Mistress/Master and Head of Department). One thing that is noted from this announcement is that there are incentives for improved qualifications inclusive of GOAL degrees,” GTU said in its statement.

Notably, the Union underscored that while it is not averse to teachers receiving added financial benefits whenever it is offered, “it still sees the need for collective bargaining so that teachers of all categories (senior or junior) benefit.”

The GTU pointed out that the President in his announcement stated that another statement would be made regarding salary increases for teachers sometime hence, the union believes there is still time for engagement to address the percentage before the year ends. It was also stated, “teachers across Guyana especially seniors would be elated about duty-free becoming available for those with three years remaining. We have long advocated that all seniors be given a duty-free concession.”

To this end, the union stated that presently they are over 5000 teachers who will be eligible this year. The union also welcomed the decision to award teachers within the status duty-free but noted that consideration should be given for vehicles up to 2000cc instead of 15000 cc.

Moreover, the union stated that teachers with added qualifications will certainly enjoy the allowances; but asked that it be tax-free. The GTU explained that currently, allowances given are taxed after being added to the teacher’s gross salary. It was stated too that hinterland teachers will also benefit from the increased Remote Areas Incentive (RAI) which should cushion in some way the high cost of living these teachers endure there.

The GTU said it noticed that the government has been incrementally addressing proposed matters outlined in its submitted multi-year proposal, adding, “we believe that the collective bargaining process would have enabled us (government and union) to arrive at a consensus early so that teachers would have had a clear understanding of their benefits.”

Closing their statement, the GTU reiterated their patience and optimism, expressing hope for productive discussions that would result in a sustainable compensation package. They emphasised the significance of recognising educators’ contributions, reflecting in compensation packages that enable long-term planning for teachers’ families, thereby fostering a supportive environment for those who contribute to Guyana’s educational success.