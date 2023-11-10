GPSU knocks Govt. $25K bonus to public servants

…says announcement of pay increase without consultations with union unlawful

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) has criticised what it termed the arbitrary, insensitive and unimpressive announcement of relief for public sector workers and pensioners.

In a statement the GPSU said the relief is viewed as blatant eye pass and insult to workers and pensioners in light of the astronomical increases in the cost of living. President Irfaan Ali, on Thursday morning announced a tax-free, one-time bonus of $25,000 for pensioners, public servants, and members of the disciplined services. Addressing the nation, President Ali specified that this bonus would be disbursed in December 2023, benefiting approximately 67,000 workers across various sectors at a total cost of $1.7 billion. Notably, included in this initiative are public servants, teachers, members of the disciplined services, staff of Semi-Autonomous Agencies, and Public Enterprises, such as the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO). The bonus extends to workers in sectors like policing, healthcare, and public enterprises, covering roles from policemen and women to nurses and doctors, as well as employees of entities like Guyana Power & Light (GPL) and National Insurance Scheme (NIS). The President also stated that he will make an announcement shortly with respect to increases in wages and salaries for all categories of workers. “The GPSU strongly condemns these arbitrary impositions, which are in conflict with the President’s obligations with his oath of office to respect and uphold the Constitution and Laws of Guyana. These and any other future impositions amounts to the abuse of workers’ rights to collective bargaining, which is evidence of the President’s high-handed approach, together with his continued focus on upholding bad governance as had always been his government’s hallmark, compounded with a deliberate policy of keeping workers vulnerable and at a level of poverty,” the union stated.

According to the GPSU, it would seem, therefore, that the President is oblivious to the dire consequences that his methodologies, in this regard, would have for workers and peoples of this country. “These continued violations impugn workers’ rights and is disastrous to their quality of life and the livelihood of their families. The GPSU is therefore calling on all workers to be steadfast and in a state of readiness to confront these Constitutional abuses. In the prevailing circumstances, workers should view all payments made based on the President’s proclamation as advances on merited labour debt due and payable to them.”

The Union also reminded, that the Government of Guyana as the largest employer must respect the Laws of Guyana in its entirety to the effect that collective bargaining with workers representatives must be enforced before such announcements are made. “As the largest employer in the Country with the responsibility of guiding the enactment of laws in the Legislature the Government should seek to set an example for other employers rather than its current posture.”

However, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) in its reaction to the President’s announcement said the $25,000 bonus is a positive step towards addressing the needs of the working class in Guyana. “It clearly indicates the President’s and his Administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of ordinary citizens. It is worth noting that President Ali has, on several occasions, emphasised the importance of ensuring that all Guyanese benefit equally from the country’s wealth. This latest move is a concrete demonstration of Irfaan Ali Government’s commitment to fulfilling that promise and a testimony to being an ally of the workers,” GAWU stated.

The union said the $25,000 bonus is a marked departure from the term of the Coalition Administration. “During that period, sugar workers were subjected to differential treatment and were denied any pay rise or bonus. This unfair treatment indicated they were considered inferior and unworthy of the same benefits and improvements their colleagues in other State sectors received. That discrimination against the hard-working and dedicated sugar workers was a blatant disregard for their contributions to the industry and the economy. It is, therefore, commendable that the current administration has included them, marking a significant departure from past practices.” According to GAWU the current Administration’s treatment of sugar workers including the re-opening of the Rose Hall Estate is well received, and the workers are grateful for the return of dignity and respect. The one-off bonus is cause for celebration. “The workers are optimistic that their pay will soon be addressed, and they look forward to continuing their work with enthusiasm and dedication. GAWU welcomes His Excellency’s announcement and looks forward to working with his Administration towards the improvement and betterment of the lives of all Guyanese particularly the working-people,” GAWU said.