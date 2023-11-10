GPF Officer’s T20 team take COP T20 KO cricket championship

Kaieteur Sports – Those at the Police Sports Club ground at Eve Leary witnessed a thrilling conclusion to the Commissioner of Police (COP) T20 Regions and Branches Knockout Cricket Competition on Wednesday, with the Guyana Police Force (Officers) cricket team emerging as the champions.

In a nail-biting final match, the Officers’ team secured the victory after facing tough competition from teams representing Regional Division #3, Headquarters, and Berbice. Assistant Superintendent, Troy Benn showcased exceptional skills, scoring a classy 68 runs, leading his team to triumph. The team’s captain, Deputy Commissioner (Operations) Mr. Ravindradat Budhram, played a pivotal role in steering the team to success.

The COP T20 Cricket Finals commenced with an intense clash between the Officers and the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) team, who won the toss, putting the Officers in the position of chasing for the win. Top Cop, Clifton Hicken bowled the first delivery, officially kickstarting the final.

The victorious Officers’ team were rewarded with trophies and cash prizes, with amounts of $300,000, $200,000, and $100,000 for the first, second, and third place, respectively. Additionally, individual achievements were recognized with MVP of the final, Best Bowler, Best Batsman, most wickets, and Best all-rounder receiving $20,000 each.

Assistant Superintendent Benn shone in the individual accolades, securing the titles of Best Batsman, Man of the Match, and Best all-rounder in the competition. Meanwhile, the prizes for most wickets and best bowler were claimed by Assistant Superintendent Harris.

The TSU team secured the second-place position, while the Berbice team clinched the third spot in the closely contested tournament.