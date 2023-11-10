Latest update November 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GFG Fitness Expo 2023 hailed a success

Nov 10, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Fitness Expo 2023, hosted by Guyana Fitness Games (GFG) Saturday last, proved to be an extraordinary event that left a lasting impact on all attendees. The organisers expressed their joy and gratitude, announcing that the expo exceeded all expectations.

In a release from the organisers, they stated, “We are delighted to announce that this event exceeded all expectations, and we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated, supported, and sponsored this remarkable fitness extravaganza.” The event not only surpassed expectations but also brought together a community of individuals passionate about fitness, contributing to the promotion of a healthier and more active lifestyle in Guyana.

The Fitness Expo showcased a diverse range of fitness activities, bringing together fitness enthusiasts, professionals, and sponsors in a celebration of health and wellness. From intense workouts and fitness challenges to informative workshops and product demonstrations, the expo offered something for everyone.

Semonica Duke and Tonnica Dey (atop the podium) top performers in the Women’s Team events.

Semonica Duke and Tonnica Dey (atop the podium) top performers in the Women’s Team events.

Attendees were treated to a dynamic and inspiring atmosphere, with top-notch trainers leading workouts, experts sharing valuable insights, and participants pushing their limits in various competitions.

As fitness becomes an integral part of people’s lifestyles, events like the Fitness Expo play a crucial role in fostering a culture of wellness and inspiring individuals to prioritise their health. In conclusion, the Fitness Expo 2023 organised by Guyana Fitness Games concluded with tremendous success, leaving a profound impact on all attendees.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 03, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ARE THE LEADERS AN INSULT?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GFG Fitness Expo 2023 hailed a success

GFG Fitness Expo 2023 hailed a success

Nov 10, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Fitness Expo 2023, hosted by Guyana Fitness Games (GFG) Saturday last, proved to be an extraordinary event that left a lasting impact on all attendees. The organisers...
Read More
ExxonMobil Guyana/New Era Ent Futsal kicks off tonight

ExxonMobil Guyana/New Era Ent Futsal kicks off...

Nov 10, 2023

GPF Officer’s T20 team take COP T20 KO cricket championship

GPF Officer’s T20 team take COP T20 KO cricket...

Nov 10, 2023

Ansa McAl supports ‘Jackie Chan’

Ansa McAl supports ‘Jackie Chan’

Nov 10, 2023

BCB and University of Guyana to unveil Berbice Cricket Wall of Fame next week

BCB and University of Guyana to unveil Berbice...

Nov 10, 2023

Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt, Port Mourant, Young Warriors and Blairmont register victories

Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt, Port Mourant,...

Nov 10, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]