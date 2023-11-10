Former Courts employee sues state, company for over $20M

Kaieteur News – Stanwick Rose, a former Unicomer Inc. (Courts Guyana) employee, has launched a legal action against the company and the State, seeking over $20 million for alleged malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

The lawsuit, initiated on November 8, by attorney Donavon Rangiah, lists the Attorney General of Guyana, the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Commissioner of Police, Detective Constable Mark Griffith, and Unicomer Inc. as defendants.

In a press statement, it was disclosed that Rose a former cashier of Unicomer was charged for two separate indictable offences of ‘Larceny by Clerk or Servant’ contrary to section 184 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01 in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on the 14th November, 2022. Rose had denied the charges of ‘Larceny by Clerk or Servant’ when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. He was accused of stealing $4,697,747 between December 1, 2018, and January 14, 2022, along with an additional $500,000 on December 31, 2021. The trial was overseen by Magistrate Rhondell Weever.

According to the document seen by this publication, the trial encountered obstacles when a prosecution witness disavowed statements. The document states that one of the prosecution witnesses, indicated that his ‘purported’ statement dated the 28th January, 2022, and his second ‘purported’ statement 28th January, 2022, (the latter ‘purported’ statement borne no signature), were not his statements and his former ‘purported’ statement bears a signature that is not his own.

To this, the lawyer said that Magistrate Weever held that the aforementioned evidence cannot be relied upon by the prosecution. It was stated that on June 6, 2023, the Magistrate ruled that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against Rose, and the matter was dismissed for insufficient evidence.

As such, Rose now seeks compensation from the State and Unicomer for malicious prosecution and false imprisonment. Rose is seeking damages in excess of $10,000,000 for malicious prosecution; damages in excess of $10,000,000 for false imprisonment; exemplary and/or aggravated damages in excess of $1,000,000; interests in accordance with the law; such further and other relief the court and costs.

The legal documents underscore the harm to Rose’s reputation, mental anguish, hindrance in employment, and the adverse impact on his family during the proceedings. The lawsuit contends that Rose’s ability to secure alternative employment was compromised by the publication of his picture and name, negatively influencing his standing in society. Additionally, it emphasises that Rose’s wife was pregnant during the prosecution, contributing to the mental anguish suffered by his family. The legal filing highlights the profound effects on Rose’s professional and personal life, painting a comprehensive picture of the damages incurred.