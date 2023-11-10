ExxonMobil Guyana/New Era Ent Futsal kicks off tonight

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Guyana and New Era Entertainment joined forces in a grand spectacle that excitedly made even the futsal ball blush as they launched the 2023 tournament, which kicks off tonight.

The tournament, set to unfold over nine riveting days, will take place on the revamped Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

Kenrick Noel, one of the principals of New Era Entertainment, declared that they’re “committed to ensuring utmost professionalism in team attendance during the march past and the conduct of teams throughout the tournament”.

This tourney adopts the round-robin format, and the winners, 1st through 4th place, shall reap financial rewards: $1,000,000, $500,000, $200,000, and $100,000, respectively.

Twenty formidable teams from Linden are poised to engage in epic battles, with five teams on standby (as the name suggests), just in case someone decides to ditch the parade on opening night.

The roster of participating teams reads like a who’s who of futsal: Anybody Gets It, Blueberry Hill, Coomacka, DC Ballers, Fearless, Finishers, Genna Syde, Goal is Money, Gorilla, Golden Stars, Hard Knocks, HH Ballers, Hill Side Ballers, LA Ballers, One Side, The Money Team, West Side Ballers, YMCA, Young Gunners, and Youths United.

Ryan Hoppie, ExxonMobil Guyana’s Community Relations Advisor, shed light on the goals of this escapade, stating that “one of the goals is to ensure that we have good wholesome fun at this year’s tournament and to ensure that this provides a platform for alternative types of social activities, that can foster camaraderie and a level of discipline, while also providing an opportunity for players to earn some winnings”.

Mark your calendars for the November 10, 11, 12, 15, 17, 18, 22, and 24 spectacles, with the grand finale on the 25th.

The victors will not only bask in glory but also execute a community project in collaboration with ExxonMobil Guyana.

Team Unknown, last year’s champs, lit up the Green Valley community with streetlights.

Retrieve Hard Court received a Cinderella-like makeover in partnership with New Era Entertainment, ExxonMobil Guyana, and the Ministry of Sport. The result? An upgraded playing surface, washroom facilities, a fence, lighting, and seating.