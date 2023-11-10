Dis maths problem spreading like de flu

Kaieteur News – Dem boys know de PNCR gat a problem with maths. Dem does never get dem addition right.

But it looks as if de problem is now more widespread. De prison service release somebody from jail early. De person was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment from de date of conviction which was 2015. So even if yuh tek off 3 months on every year de person still supposed to spend 18 and ¾ years in jail. Well leh we tekk off de ¾ year for good behaviour. De person still nah supposed to get release till de next 10 years. 2015 +18= 2033. How come de woman get release ten years earlier?

Well, de prison authorities claim dat dem calculate wrong because dem use de date of remand which was in 2010 instead of 2015. But even if yuh use 2010, de woman still not supposed to get release until 2028. So is either de Prison Service maths like de PNC or something wrong here. Dem boys want know if de same type of mistake mek with any other prisoners. So dem boys hope and detailed investigation and audit gan be carried out because we don’t know how much people getting wrongfully released.

All dis talk about prison and numbers mek dem boys remember de story of the prisoner who was sentenced to death. When it was time for the sentence of be carried out, the executioner, by tradition, asked him what he would like to eat for his last meal. De man replied “Instead of food, can I request to sing one last song? But you must let me finish the song”

Confused by this, the executioner agreed to let the man sing.

The man begins “one billion green bottles standing on the wall, if one green bottle should accidentally fall there will be ….”.

Talk Half! Leff Half!