Latest update November 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Ansa McAl supports ‘Jackie Chan’

Nov 10, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday was a day of both heartwarming support and serious commitment as Gregory “Jackie Chan” Richardson, the local legend, received a generous financial boost from ANSA McAL Distribution Inc.

The recent loss of his home to a fire on October 4, 2023, was not just his loss but a setback for his entire family and others living in the three-story building. The good news is that no one was seriously hurt during this ordeal, giving everyone a fresh start to rebuild their lives.

“Jackie Chan” isn’t just any regular name; it belongs to a renowned professional footballer who made history as the first locally-based player to join the MLS with the Colorado Rapids.

Ansa McAl’s Corporate Communications Officer, Denita Prowell, makes the company’s presentation to Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson.

Ansa McAl’s Corporate Communications Officer, Denita Prowell, makes the company’s presentation to Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson.

His impressive journey includes stints as a striker for teams like Puerto Rico Islanders, Carolina Railhawks, Joe Public, Pele, Alpha United, Beacon, and the Guyana Football Federation Elite League. Not to mention his contributions to the Guyana National Team, the Golden Jaguars, and his memorable 2-0 victory over Suriname in 2016 at the Guyana National Stadium.

ANSA McAL Distribution Inc. said they’re proud to lend a hand to the local football legend, stating that they stand firmly with Richardson and his family during this challenging time.

According to the company, they’re we’re delighted to be a part of their journey to recovery and rebuilding.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 03, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

ARE THE LEADERS AN INSULT?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GFG Fitness Expo 2023 hailed a success

GFG Fitness Expo 2023 hailed a success

Nov 10, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Fitness Expo 2023, hosted by Guyana Fitness Games (GFG) Saturday last, proved to be an extraordinary event that left a lasting impact on all attendees. The organisers...
Read More
ExxonMobil Guyana/New Era Ent Futsal kicks off tonight

ExxonMobil Guyana/New Era Ent Futsal kicks off...

Nov 10, 2023

GPF Officer’s T20 team take COP T20 KO cricket championship

GPF Officer’s T20 team take COP T20 KO cricket...

Nov 10, 2023

Ansa McAl supports ‘Jackie Chan’

Ansa McAl supports ‘Jackie Chan’

Nov 10, 2023

BCB and University of Guyana to unveil Berbice Cricket Wall of Fame next week

BCB and University of Guyana to unveil Berbice...

Nov 10, 2023

Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt, Port Mourant, Young Warriors and Blairmont register victories

Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt, Port Mourant,...

Nov 10, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]