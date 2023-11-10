Ansa McAl supports ‘Jackie Chan’

Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday was a day of both heartwarming support and serious commitment as Gregory “Jackie Chan” Richardson, the local legend, received a generous financial boost from ANSA McAL Distribution Inc.

The recent loss of his home to a fire on October 4, 2023, was not just his loss but a setback for his entire family and others living in the three-story building. The good news is that no one was seriously hurt during this ordeal, giving everyone a fresh start to rebuild their lives.

“Jackie Chan” isn’t just any regular name; it belongs to a renowned professional footballer who made history as the first locally-based player to join the MLS with the Colorado Rapids.

His impressive journey includes stints as a striker for teams like Puerto Rico Islanders, Carolina Railhawks, Joe Public, Pele, Alpha United, Beacon, and the Guyana Football Federation Elite League. Not to mention his contributions to the Guyana National Team, the Golden Jaguars, and his memorable 2-0 victory over Suriname in 2016 at the Guyana National Stadium.

ANSA McAL Distribution Inc. said they’re proud to lend a hand to the local football legend, stating that they stand firmly with Richardson and his family during this challenging time.

According to the company, they’re we’re delighted to be a part of their journey to recovery and rebuilding.