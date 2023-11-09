Wilson leads slate for GFF elections

…Forde yet to announce intentions of re-election

Kaieteur Sports – Former President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Franklin Wilson, has thrown his hat back into the ring, formally announcing his bid for re-election to the post he previously held from 2011 to 2012.

In a recent display of enthusiasm, Wilson and his squad presented their lineup to the GFF at its Campbellville, Georgetown, Headquarters, in preparation for the eagerly anticipated December 9 General Meeting and Elections.

Wilson’s dream team consists of Vernon Burnett as the would-be First Vice-President, Ramesh Persaud and Gregory Wickham as prospective Second and Third Vice-Presidents, and a supporting cast of ordinary members, including George Clementson, Christine Schmidt, Althea Scipio, Raul Jerrick, and Otis James.

Following his presentation, Wilson expressed unwavering confidence in his team’s capabilities, stating that their collective expertise spans the many facets of the GFF’s associate members, proving that experience is their strong suit.

When asked about the team’s readiness to take on the demanding role of football leadership, Wilson boldly declared, “Each team member boasts a long history in the world of football, whether at the administrative, financial, or other levels. We are confident that our combined expertise will complement each other, serving as a catalyst for the advancement of football in Guyana.”

“Over the years, we’ve been struggling to piece things together on a consistent basis, and we do believe we have what it takes to propel that process and maintain that trajectory,” the former East Bank Association president stated.

Wilson also highlighted the team’s commitment to inclusivity, stating, “Under my leadership, we plan to work diligently, support one another, and engage with every member of the GFF, including the nine administrative regional member associations, the ten elite clubs, and the three affiliates, which include referees, coaches, and women.”

He firmly believes that his team is poised to elevate local football to new heights, proclaiming, “To tap into our true potential and provide a platform for players at both senior and junior levels to develop, we must be all-inclusive. That will be our guiding principle moving forward.”

Meanwhile, the incumbent president, Wayne Forde, has yet to formally announce whether he intends to seek a third term in office.

During a recent appearance on Hits and Jams 94.1FM’s 592 Sports with Rawle Toney, Forde revealed that his decision hinges on reaching a collective agreement within his family.

“My family pays the biggest price for this job that I’ve been doing for the past couple of years…so any decision to continue will have to be a decision that they’re first and foremost prepared to support,” Forde related.

He added, “I haven’t made any decision as yet. I was elected in 2015 by the members of the GFF and then in 2019, and it will be entirely up to them. The power of who leads Guyana’s football resides in the hands of the statutory members of the fraternity and it would be their decision, whether I choose to run or not, on who they decide they want to lead.”

Forde further clarified, “I have not reached a decision as of yet. I was elected in 2015 and subsequently in 2019 by the members of the GFF, and it will ultimately be up to them. The responsibility for determining who leads Guyana’s football rests squarely in the hands of the statutory members of the football community, and it will be their choice, whether I decide to run for office again or not.”

Forde made it clear that irrespective of the outcome of the December 9 election and the identity of the new leader of the GFF, he remains steadfast in his commitment to providing unwavering support.