Rains swamp incomplete Santa Rosa Nursery school

…residents blame contractor for sloth in works

Kaieteur News – Tempers flared at the Santa Rosa Nursery School, Moruca earlier this week after heavy rains swamped the compound of the learning institution which is currently under renovation.

At the same time, residents of the area are calling on the government to investigate the awarding of a contract for the renovation of the school which is more than 50% behind, although the contractor was expected to complete works during the second week of September following weeks of delay. Weather conditions in the area are changing, residents noted and on Monday, heavy downpours resulted in water drenching the entire school including a section which was partially covered by workmen at the site.

This publication understands that renovation works were expected to commence on July 8, 2023; however, this was delayed until the last week of August. The contract was awarded to A&F Contracting and Maintenance Services, a company which has been awarded similar contracts in the region through its affiliation with a government official from Moruca.

Reports are that in August, the contractor requested an extension until the second week in September and this resulted in the school’s administration implementing a rotation system for the 12 classrooms of children. “Right now, work is not even 50% completed and we are in the 9th week of the term, we have only 5 weeks left” a parent of a child attending the school related. In addition, given the delays in works, the school’s administration was left with little options in terms of storage of important school records as well as teaching aids among other items.

In addition to learning loss, the parents complained that their children are being affected by the noise from ongoing works during the school hours.