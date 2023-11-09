Latest update November 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Petra Org. launches MVP Sports Girls U11 Schools Football League

Nov 09, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation, yesterday kicked off the 7th Edition of the Female Under-11 Schools Football tournament with a grand launch at the MVP Sports Store, nestled inside the Giftland Mall. This exciting four-week competition, generously sponsored by MVP Sports, is set to kick off on November 18, through to December 9.

Leading the charge in this initiative is Troy Mendonca, Co-director of the Petra Organisation, who took the opportunity to provide a glimpse into what’s in store for this tournament. Anticipating robust participation, Mendonca expects at least 20 teams to join the competition. The teams will be divided into five groups, each comprising four teams. This initial structure will then be whittled down to 16 teams, eventually culminating in the top eight contenders vying for the coveted title.

During the ceremony, Mendonca didn’t miss the chance to extend his gratitude to all the stakeholders involved in making this event a reality. Special mention goes to Ian Ramdeo, the Chief Executive Officer of MVP Sports, who is this year’s title sponsor. Additionally, he acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, the Guyana Football Federation, the Ministry of Education, and the dedicated coaches and teachers.

CEO of MVP Sports, Ian Ramdeo handing over sponsorship to Petra Org. Co-director Troy Mendonca during yesterday's launching at Giftland Mall.

In an exciting development for the tournament, Mendonca unveiled a notable difference from the boys’ competition. To elevate the level of play and provide added motivation, the winners of the Female Under-11 Schools Football tournament will receive financial incentives. The first-place team will earn a substantial prize of $150,000, the second-place team will walk away with $100,000, and the third-place team will be awarded $75,000. These funds will be directed toward a school project of their choice. Furthermore, there will be a range of individual prizes and trophies to recognize and reward the top performers in the tournament.

