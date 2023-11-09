Petra Org. launches MVP Sports Girls U11 Schools Football League

Latest update November 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 09, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation, yesterday kicked off the 7th Edition of the Female Under-11 Schools Football tournament with a grand launch at the MVP Sports Store, nestled inside the Giftland Mall. This exciting four-week competition, generously sponsored by MVP Sports, is set to kick off on November 18, through to December 9.
Leading the charge in this initiative is Troy Mendonca, Co-director of the Petra Organisation, who took the opportunity to provide a glimpse into what’s in store for this tournament. Anticipating robust participation, Mendonca expects at least 20 teams to join the competition. The teams will be divided into five groups, each comprising four teams. This initial structure will then be whittled down to 16 teams, eventually culminating in the top eight contenders vying for the coveted title.
During the ceremony, Mendonca didn’t miss the chance to extend his gratitude to all the stakeholders involved in making this event a reality. Special mention goes to Ian Ramdeo, the Chief Executive Officer of MVP Sports, who is this year’s title sponsor. Additionally, he acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, the Guyana Football Federation, the Ministry of Education, and the dedicated coaches and teachers.
In an exciting development for the tournament, Mendonca unveiled a notable difference from the boys’ competition. To elevate the level of play and provide added motivation, the winners of the Female Under-11 Schools Football tournament will receive financial incentives. The first-place team will earn a substantial prize of $150,000, the second-place team will walk away with $100,000, and the third-place team will be awarded $75,000. These funds will be directed toward a school project of their choice. Furthermore, there will be a range of individual prizes and trophies to recognize and reward the top performers in the tournament.
I wish you a Jagdeo Christmas!
Nov 09, 2023…Forde yet to announce intentions of re-election Kaieteur Sports – Former President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Franklin Wilson, has thrown his hat back into the ring, formally...
Nov 09, 2023
Nov 09, 2023
Nov 09, 2023
Nov 09, 2023
Nov 09, 2023
Kaieteur News – For almost 25 years, Dan Rather was the face of the CBS Evening News. He served as an anchor from 1981... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]