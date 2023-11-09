Motorcyclist dies following collision with truck at Triumph

Latest update November 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist was killed during the wee hours of Wednesday after he collided with a truck at the Railway Embankment Road, Triumph, East Coast Demerara.
Dead is 32-year-old Curtly Christopher Cambridge of Lot 1578 Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
According to the police, the fatal accident, which occurred around 01:15hrs, involved, a motor lorry, owned by Build Smart Construction and driven by Dion Adam Richard, 25, and a motorcycle bearing registration CK 1795, owned and driven by Cambridge.
The lorry driver alleged that he was proceeding west along the Railway Embankment and while in the vicinity of the intersection with Agriculture Road, he turned north into the latter road.
At that point, the motorcyclist who was proceeding east along the northern side of the Railway Embankment at a fast rate, drove into the back of the lorry as it was turning into Agriculture Road.
As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the road surface and sustained head injuries. An ambulance service was summoned, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead by a medical doctor at the scene. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the lorry driver, however no trace of alcohol was found.
The driver remains in custody as investigations continue.
