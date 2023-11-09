Latest update November 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Minister empowered to implement industry leading regulations for safety, emergency response  

Nov 09, 2023 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas

Petroleum Activities Law Pt. 8…

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – According to Guyana’s Petroleum Activities Law, the Natural Resources Minister is empowered to make regulations to govern the safety of petroleum operations carried under the Act.

Notwithstanding the generality of the foregoing, the minister may make regulations for:

– protecting the health, safety and welfare of persons in the oil sector;

– securing the safe design, construction and operation of all facilities serving the industry;

– securing safe and environmentally sound decommissioning operations;

– preventing damage to or waste of any natural resource;

– promoting orderly exploration, appraisal, development and production of petroleum;

– and promoting a safety culture as well as compliance with international best practices for the sector.

In summary, the foregoing provisions in Guyana’s Petroleum Law mark a significant step towards reinforcing safety and environmental sustainability within the burgeoning oil sector.

By granting the Natural Resources Minister the authority to regulate the industry, the law aims to ensure that every facet of petroleum operations adheres to stringent safety standards, from design and construction to eventual decommissioning.

This legislative move underscores Guyana’s commitment to fostering a culture of safety and aligning with international best practices. As the industry continues to expand, the importance of such regulations cannot be overstated—they serve as the cornerstone for protecting the health and welfare of individuals in the sector and the environment.

With this empowered oversight, Guyana sets a new precedent for resource management, balancing economic growth with the utmost respect for human life and the natural world.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 03, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

I wish you a Jagdeo Christmas!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Wilson leads slate for GFF elections

Wilson leads slate for GFF elections

Nov 09, 2023

…Forde yet to announce intentions of re-election Kaieteur Sports – Former President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Franklin Wilson, has thrown his hat back into the ring, formally...
Read More
Petra Org. launches MVP Sports Girls U11 Schools Football League

Petra Org. launches MVP Sports Girls U11 Schools...

Nov 09, 2023

Concacaf’s Howard Mcintosh praises ongoing transformation of GFF’s National Training Centre

Concacaf’s Howard Mcintosh praises ongoing...

Nov 09, 2023

2023 Hamilton Green’s Inter Ward KO Football C/ship to reach its apex on November 13

2023 Hamilton Green’s Inter Ward KO Football...

Nov 09, 2023

Durban Park Football Complex will revolutionise football infrastructure in Guyana – Howard Mcintosh

Durban Park Football Complex will revolutionise...

Nov 09, 2023

GFF Technical Director hands vital football gear to Rupununi Regional Association for Grassroots Programme

GFF Technical Director hands vital football gear...

Nov 09, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Unethical journalism

    Kaieteur News – For almost 25 years, Dan Rather was the face of the CBS Evening News. He served as an anchor from 1981... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]