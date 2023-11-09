Minister empowered to implement industry leading regulations for safety, emergency response

Petroleum Activities Law Pt. 8…

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – According to Guyana’s Petroleum Activities Law, the Natural Resources Minister is empowered to make regulations to govern the safety of petroleum operations carried under the Act.

Notwithstanding the generality of the foregoing, the minister may make regulations for:

– protecting the health, safety and welfare of persons in the oil sector;

– securing the safe design, construction and operation of all facilities serving the industry;

– securing safe and environmentally sound decommissioning operations;

– preventing damage to or waste of any natural resource;

– promoting orderly exploration, appraisal, development and production of petroleum;

– and promoting a safety culture as well as compliance with international best practices for the sector.

In summary, the foregoing provisions in Guyana’s Petroleum Law mark a significant step towards reinforcing safety and environmental sustainability within the burgeoning oil sector.

By granting the Natural Resources Minister the authority to regulate the industry, the law aims to ensure that every facet of petroleum operations adheres to stringent safety standards, from design and construction to eventual decommissioning.

This legislative move underscores Guyana’s commitment to fostering a culture of safety and aligning with international best practices. As the industry continues to expand, the importance of such regulations cannot be overstated—they serve as the cornerstone for protecting the health and welfare of individuals in the sector and the environment.

With this empowered oversight, Guyana sets a new precedent for resource management, balancing economic growth with the utmost respect for human life and the natural world.