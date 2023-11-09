‘Leather’ remanded for allegedly killing man over land

Latest update November 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 09, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Sean Lindore, a 27-year-old miner called ‘Leather’ of Bartica, Region Seven was on Wednesday remanded for allegedly killing a man over a parcel of land.
Lindore was charged with murder and appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystel Lambert. The court heard that Lindore and another man allegedly murdered Sherman Phillips, 40, called ‘Sunno’, at Sandhill Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven. According to reports, Phillips was chopped on October 8, 2023.
Lindore is expected to return to court on December 28, 2023.
Kaieteur News understands that the chopping stemmed over a land dispute. Phillips had allegedly accused Lindore and another man of taking a parcel of land that belonged to him.
It led to an argument which ended with Lindore and his alleged accomplice chopping Phillips, multiple times about his body. Phillips was reportedly rescued but later succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.
Police are still hunting down Lindore’s alleged accomplice.
