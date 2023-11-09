Jagdeo calls City Hall’s tax amnesty ‘a source of corruption’

…says waiver on taxes lacks transparency

Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo had described the amnesty programme by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) as a source of corruption and called on the officers of the municipality to change their approach to offering tax waivers.

During a recent press conference, the VP accused the Council of using the amnesty to write off the taxes of individuals and entities without proper guidelines. “This amnesty has been the source of corruption in the City Hall where you can call in individuals and negotiate write-offs…If they need an amnesty, they should have an amnesty but it should be announced what are the terms of the amnesty…,” Jagdeo said. He continued, “there is no need to meet with people, the clerk or the treasurer can apply those terms if you have a certain amount of outstanding taxes, you are gonna waive x amount of the outstanding charged have a certain amount of amnesty.”

According to Jagdeo, the amnesty being offered by City Hall should be across-the-board. The VP added: “It should be for everyone not where the Mayor and others can meet with persons in a room and they will say oh, I will give you 20 percent or I will give you 30 percent. No, it should not be like that…”

For years, the M&CC has been providing amnesty to ratepayers. The money received during that period is used to offset the Council’s expenses which include the payment of wages and salaries and garbage contractors, while providing critical services to communities in the city. Late last month, Local Government Minister Anand Persaud instructed the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) to halt to its decision to grant amnesty to defaulting tax payers. In a letter, the Local Government Minister asked the Council to show whether its decision is in keeping with Section 163 of Municipal and District Council Act, Chapter 28:01.

“I hereby request a copy of the financial regulations which authorizes the decision of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Georgetown made on 26 September 2023 to offer amnesty on interest accumulated on the accounts of ratepayers, and the grounds upon which such a decision is based.”

The minister noted that the Council’s letter to him is dated 10 days after the start of the amnesty. “This oddity aside, I hereby request that you halt this alleged amnesty forthwith while the lawfulness of this purported amnesty is interrogated,” Minister Persaud said.

In September, the M&CC had announced the amnesty programme on. At the time, City Mayor Alfred Mentore said that the funds garnered from the amnesty would be used by the municipality to pay off income tax debts to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

In a statement issued, Mentore explained that the decision to extend amnesty to ratepayers was made by the Council at a statutory meeting late September 2023. The Council, he said, voted to offer the citizens of Georgetown a period of amnesty on interest owed in a measure to raise funds to clear PAYE debts accrued at the Guyana Revenue Authority.

“This proactive measure was agreed to after the Mayor and executive finance members met with Commissioner General Mr. Godfrey Statia after the said statutory meeting.” Mentore said, “The PPP/C [People’s Progressive Party Civic] administration has steadfastly refused to honour central government financial obligations to the City council and this continues to stifle the work of maintaining and rebuilding the Garden City.

“In blocking the attempts of the Council to meet its obligations to the GRA, the PPP/C are showing their true colours, this is the care they talk about; they are deliberately hampering the livelihoods, benefits, and well-being of staff and their families whom are affected by the non-payment of their PAYE,” Mentore said.

The Mayor said that efforts were made to discuss and resolve “this absurd and unconscionable decision of the Honourable Minister but to no avail.” The Mayor asserted that there is “no law that speak to his overreach!”

The Mayor said he intends to call an emergency meeting of the Council and “present all options available for democratic discussion and decisions on the way forward including the adjudication of this matter in the High court of the Supreme Court of the judicature, if necessary.”