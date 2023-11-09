H@RD TRUTHS BY GHK LALL – Palestine – the strange truths of a world talking

Kaieteur News – The unprecedented is happening in the present flashpoint, flareup, and rain of fire that is Gaza. The Palestinians are reliving and extending their ‘Nakba’ (catastrophe) in the worst way possible. On this occasion, however, a few strange things, blinding truths, strike in jagged sheets of lightning. Amid the deluge of bombs and bullets (none of them rubber), the horror of Palestinian life today is dragged from dark, ignored, and indifferent corners into the middle of global consciousness. The conscience of the world is put on trial. In this courtroom of personal and public opinion, for the first time ever, the predicament, the plight, and the pain of the Palestinian people are held aloft, ventilated like never before, and the world is stunned. I am. I look back before going forward.

Thousands of years ago, the children of Israel groaned in captivity; the yoke of the oppressor was brutal, and perpetual, as in centuries. Along came Moses, and there is the exodus, as memorialized in the Book of Exodus. Out of Egypt, to the Promised Land, it was. Though not clearly said, that land was the property of others. Historians and scientists may call this the march of civilization, of progress. But obviously, the settlers had to be displaced. The rest is history: biblical history, the sweep of history.

Fast forward past the centuries and millennia, and there is 1917 (Sir Arthur Balfour), and 1948, the new Promised Land. It is the State of Israel. One man’s uplift is another man’s downdraft. The chronology of the last 75 years has been of wars of retaliation, wars of attrition, wars of intrusion and exclusion. From skyjackings to the Munich Olympics, the Palestinian cause, and the wider Arab discontent, was writ large in harrowing terms before a recoiling world. September 11, 2001, did not help, may have been the final flower on a casket loaded with the vengeful, the hopeful, and the powerful reach of those suppressed to the margins, and vacuumed nonexistence. Regardless of the origins of the perps (whispered heroes to hundreds of millions), somewhere in the rage was the plight and cause of the Palestinian people. Their plight had become a rallying call, which now lives as the Palestinian Project. It may be convenient, but there is none superior.

Afghanistan was followed by Iraq, with Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the others hovering angrily and impatiently on the margins. Little did their protests (and actions) matter. Little did the world react. Whenever it did, the scales were almost always heavily tilted outside of the Arab world in the favour of the Israelis. The heroes versus the fiends. The numerically inferior embattled fighting for the right to exist against hordes of barbarians the epitome of brutality, and sneaky, cowardly attacks. It was real-life Hollywood unfolding on the hills of Judea.

Mention the media, and the Palestinians were an afterthought, almost as if they didn’t matter, there was no honour, no justice to their cause. So, the misery of a people is reduced to the life of corralled and desperate animals. Where was the world? Where to look for the noblemen of the 21st century? It so turned out that the noblemen were the bowmen, spearmen, and the only armed men. Largely. Effectively. Conclusively. We heard about the harrowing holocaust, diaspora, and ‘Never Again! Emotions ran high, righting ancient wrongs, all carried the day; and have stayed that way.

Now follow me, as I skip a few years to today. For the first time ever, the blood and the bones and the bombardments of the Palestinians huddled in the hovels that are their homes, which are in the light of the day. It is scorching and unrelenting. People are talking. For the first time ever, it is as though leaders and citizens across the globe have discovered that there are actually people. The tools of technology in their newest incarnations prove again that the sword loses again to the pen. Indeed, the mind masters any missiles. It takes a long time, with all the narratives weighed on one side, and nonchalance on the other, when denigrating and minimizing the losers’ circumstances rule the roost. But it does take place.

Today, this one-sided conflict that rages is not General Patton running across Europe and blasting everything in sight. Today, the worthiness of Palestinians as human beings, and their hurts and grievances have a power of their own. It is time. It is why there is talk of ceasefire and truce in the middle of vengeance heating the blood, and hastening its footsteps. This business cannot be contained any longer; it could spiral out of control. The telephone and telegraph wires must be red hot with traffic.

The contemplative area in me wonders what would have been happening now on the ground in Gaza, and from the air also, if it were not the world coming out swinging. A little differently in this season of an eye for an eye; maybe a hundred for one. The fog of war has been illuminated in constant flashes of war at its worst, and in its most fatal and foulest throes. It is more than CNN. It is of the besieged and beaten down being brought before the gaze. The world doesn’t like it, and is saying so strongly and sharply. So am I.

