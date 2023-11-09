Herstelling woman critical following knife attack

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old woman is now hospitalized after she sustained several stab wounds about her body during an attack by a male at Herstelling, East Bank Demarara (EBD).

The victim, who has been identified as Jasoda Gocool of Herstelling Sea Dam, EBD, has been admitted in critical condition to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 06:00hrs on the Herstelling, Public Road, EBD. According to information received, at the time of the incident, Gocool was heading out of a street which runs in an east to west direction, in the company of a female friend. The duo was then approached be a male who was clad in black.

The attacker the proceeded to hug the victim from the rear and dealt her several stab wounds about her body. He then escaped in a white car for which the registration number, make and model are currently still unknown to the police.

Public spirited citizens in the vicinity immediately rendered assistance to the victim who was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where she was seen by a doctor on duty.

Due to the extent of her injuries, she had to be transferred to the GPHC, where she underwent emergency surgery for the multiple stab wounds about her body including her back, left hand and chest.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.