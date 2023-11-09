Latest update November 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana, a top investment destination – Min. Singh at PwC launch

Nov 09, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Senior Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh says Guyana remains a top destination for investment opportunities as the country undergoes significant transformation due to the booming oil and gas industry and the diversification of its economy.

The minister was delivering the feature address at the official opening of the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Guyana, at the Pegasus Hotel, Kingston Monday evening, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

Guyana has seen 40 percent economic growth over the past three years, and is projected to grow by more than 20 percent over the next four years, according to the senior government official. “Taken together, those developments imply that the Guyanese economy would have and will be growing by an average of more than 30 percent annually, over seven years,” Minister Singh pointed out.

He said these projections are based on current proven oil reserves and current Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels that are in production. Minister Singh reiterated that the government led by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali is committed to advancing the country’s economic landscape, even in its non-oil sectors.

“As a government, we are firmly committed to ensuring that we maintain, that we build a highly competitive non-oil economy because we’re entering oil production at a time when everybody who has entered oil production had a finite horizon because their resource was finite.” He noted that the developments have brought many of the large top-tier oil and gas companies into the country such as Baker Hughes and Schlumberger. “A number of those companies have said to us that they anticipate their Guyana operations becoming the hub for their regional operations, given the production trajectory and the anticipated scale of their own operations in the country,” Minister Singh added.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 03, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

I wish you a Jagdeo Christmas!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Wilson leads slate for GFF elections

Wilson leads slate for GFF elections

Nov 09, 2023

…Forde yet to announce intentions of re-election Kaieteur Sports – Former President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Franklin Wilson, has thrown his hat back into the ring, formally...
Read More
Petra Org. launches MVP Sports Girls U11 Schools Football League

Petra Org. launches MVP Sports Girls U11 Schools...

Nov 09, 2023

Concacaf’s Howard Mcintosh praises ongoing transformation of GFF’s National Training Centre

Concacaf’s Howard Mcintosh praises ongoing...

Nov 09, 2023

2023 Hamilton Green’s Inter Ward KO Football C/ship to reach its apex on November 13

2023 Hamilton Green’s Inter Ward KO Football...

Nov 09, 2023

Durban Park Football Complex will revolutionise football infrastructure in Guyana – Howard Mcintosh

Durban Park Football Complex will revolutionise...

Nov 09, 2023

GFF Technical Director hands vital football gear to Rupununi Regional Association for Grassroots Programme

GFF Technical Director hands vital football gear...

Nov 09, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Unethical journalism

    Kaieteur News – For almost 25 years, Dan Rather was the face of the CBS Evening News. He served as an anchor from 1981... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]